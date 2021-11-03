STARZ has announced today that Season 2 of the critically-acclaimed drama Heels has gotten the greenlight. The original series, which premiered worldwide to overwhelming critical acclaim back in August, will begin production of season two in 2022.

Heels tells the story of the men and women who chase their dreams in the world of small-town pro wrestling. Set in a close-knit Georgia community, it follows a family-owned wrestling promotion as two brothers and rivals war over their late father’s legacy. In the ring, somebody must play the good guy and somebody must play their nemesis, the heel. But in the real world, those characters can be hard to live up to — or hard to leave behind.

The series stars Stephen Amell (Arrow) as Jack Spade and Alexander Ludwig (Vikings) as Ace Spade, the two brothers at the center of the series. The drama also stars Alison Luff (New Amsterdam), Mary McCormack (The Kids Are Alright), Kelli Berglund (Now Apocalypse), Allen Maldonado (Project Power), two-time Super Bowl champion James Harrison Jr, Roxton Garcia (Arrow), and Chris Bauer (True Blood). Additionally, fan-favorites Trey Tucker as Bobby Pin and Robby Ramos as Diego Cottonmouth have both been upped from recurring to series regular roles for Season 2.

Of the series, Jeffrey Hirsch, President and CEO at STARZ, had this to say:

“It’s clear from the critical and fan acclaim that the stories and characters from the Duffy Wrestling League have made a connection with audiences bringing a community that is not often found to premium TV… I’m excited for our amazing cast and executive producers to get back into the ring together for a second season.”

Mike O’Malley (Survivor’s Remorse) will return for the second season as showrunner, executive producer and will also reprise his role as Charlie Gully. The series is written, created, and executive produced by Michael Waldron (Loki). Peter Segal (Get Smart, 50 First Dates, Tommy Boy, Shameless), who directed several episodes in season one, also serves as an executive producer on the series. Along with Waldron, O’Malley, and Segal, LBI Entertainment’s Julie Yorn (Hell or High Water, White Boy Rick, The Dirt), Christopher Donnelly, and Patrick Walmsley will also serve as executive producers. Heels is produced by Lionsgate TV for STARZ in association with Paramount Television Studios.

An exact date for the start of filming or release of Season 2 has yet to be announced. Season 1 is currently available to watch on STARZ.

