The fight for the future of the Duffy Wrestling League continues in a recently released teaser for the second season of Heels, taking the encounters inside and outside the ring to a whole new level. Stephen Amell returns to once again play Jack Spade, a professional wrestler who is having a hard time knowing what to do with the promotion he is currently in charge of. Ace (Alexander Ludwig) might still want his own piece of the pie, as both siblings struggle to define what they actually want to do with the DWL. This summer, the heated rivalry will continue.

While the DWL might be a local business endeavor, the devoted fan base it has created for itself over the course of years isn't easily satisfied, and new ideas have to come to life in order for tickets to be sold. Performing in the ring can be pretty stressful for Jack, with him putting his life on the line every time he laces up a pair of boots. But the business side of the DWL must also be taken care of, doubling the responsibility the protagonist of the series has to face every day. All of the complications a professional wrestler and business person has to confront are there to hit him in the face, alongside his complicated relationship with his brother.

Back when the show premiered back in 2021, the entire premise focused around the fact that Tom Spade (David James Elliot) took his own life, leaving his wrestling business in the hands of his oldest son. The unexpected loss and the lack of experience made Jack insecure in every business decision he took from that point, with problems arising when he wouldn't allow his brother to take the league's championship from him. Things between the siblings would eventually calm down for a moment, when they realized they had to work together in order for their business to survive.

What's Next for Stephen Amell?

After he's done reprising his role as the professional wrestler who also has to perform as a company leader, Stephen Amell will work on a sequel to one of his most recent projects. Code 8: Part II will continue to follow Connor Reed, an enhanced individual who lives in a society where people with superpowers are forced to work like machines by corporations who threaten to kill them if they don't. In the first installment, when he's unable to pay for his mother's healthcare, he realizes that severe change is needed in order for real progress to arrive, in a science fiction adventure that obtained the right amount of success for Netflix to authorize the production of a sequel.

You can check out the new teaser for the second season of Heels below, before the show returns to Starz on July 28: