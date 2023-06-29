Starz is gearing up for a return to the ring with Heels Season 2 and a new trailer sees Stephen Amell and the Duffy Wrestling League trying to hammer down their identity. After winning over audiences with a stellar storyline that blended intense drama within the high-flying world of professional wrestling, the new season looks to take the stakes and the drama to a new level as the league comes together to define itself within the wider world of wrestling. Faces and Heels collide inside and outside of the ring once again when the series return on July 28.

Heels follows the story of Jack (Amell) and Ace Spade (Alexander Ludwig) as they vie for control of their family's small-town wrestling institution and thus their father's legacy. Their personal rivalry is set against the backdrop of their wrestling career and their identities as faces, the heroes in the ring, and heels, the villains. In Season 1, both brothers sought their own versions of success as Jack tried to lead the DWL to success and national recognition while Ace longed to step out of his brother's shadow and earn recognition all his own. Season 2 looks to further hit on themes of identity as Jack tries to rediscover who he used to be and Ace looks for a life beyond the ring.

In the trailer, Jack is desperate to get his family and his brother back in his life, though neither is eager to work with him in his current mindset. One thing he does have, however, is the wrestlers of the DWL and everyone else involved in running the league who come together to help their hard-working boss elevate the rural attraction. That includes Crystal (Kelli Berglund) who, after interrupting and winning the three-way championship match in Season 1, is eager to defend her title against some formidable new opponents. It looks like she'll get the chance to shine in the ring and become a star for the DWL, but there are still lingering business threats that could derail the league's rise to prominence. Whatever happens, this season promises more drama, bigger hits, and a more upbeat tone as this small-town community comes together to give each other strength. The trailer closes with a look at a mystery wrestler, hinting at a big surprise to come in the ring.

Who Will Enter the Ring in Heels Season 2?

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Loki writer Michael Waldron created Heels with Mike O'Malley serving as showrunner. The pair came into the series with every intent of making wrestling something anyone could take joy from by mixing in Friday Night Lights-like sports drama. Season 2 will also feature Alison Luff, Mary McCormack, Allen Maldonado, Chris Bauer, Trey Tucker, Robby Ramos, Alice Barrett Mitchell, Roxton Garcia, David James Elliott, Joel Murray, CM Punk, AJ Mendez, Josh Segarra, and Emmy Raver-Lampman among its cast. O'Malley also has a role to play as Charlie Gully.

Heels Season 2 premieres on Starz at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT in the U.S. and Canada on Friday, July 28, 2023. Check out the trailer below: