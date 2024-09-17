There was a time when a show would get canceled, and that marked its end. With the advent of streaming, shows that struggle to find an audience on broadcast or cable can get a second chance. Netflix is the largest streamer in the world, and it has invented 'The Netflix Effect', where shows find a new and bigger audience once they're licensed on the platform. This is what Michael Waldron, the creator of the Stephen Amell-led wrestling drama series Heels, is banking on. The show is now streaming on Netflix, giving it and the creatives a shot at bringing it back to life, since Starz canceled it after two seasons. Waldron is prepared for the show to take off, and in a conversation with Variety, he talked about what the future looks like for the show if it succeeds on Netflix.

Heels Season 3, if it ever sees the light of day, would follow DWL now that it has tasted success. The season would explore the dark side of the same. "If they’re on TV, and if all these people in this town that haven't had a lot of money, what does it look like when suddenly everybody’s doing a lot better?" Waldron teased. He also talked about the show's allure to a wider audience. "Just because you live in a small town doesn’t mean that you don’t have big-time ambitions and artistic ambitions…The show, on its face, is a show about athletes, but when really you dig into it, it’s a show about the creative process," he said, dismissing claims that it would only appeal to wrestling fanatics.

'Heels' Might Collaborate with WWE.

Image via Starz

Waldron also revealed that his team and WWE have had some conversations and that the WWE are "big fans of the show.” A collaboration between DWL and WWE might be possible since they're both wrestling leagues, and WWE has been alluded to in the show. All this is predicated on Heels succeeding on Netflix. “I think the really exciting thing is, if we’re able to move forward with the show, we could more properly integrate the WWE into the story line as the DWL becomes a competitor,” the creator said of this potential collaboration.

Heels just hit Netflix in the past few days, so until the numbers are in and suits determine if they're big enough, the future is uncertain. There also would be several hurdles to cross, given that Amell has signed on to another high-profile project, Suits: LA. You can watch Heels on Netflix and stay tuned to Collider for further updates on how the show does on the platform and its chances of being picked up.

Heels Release Date August 15, 2021 Cast Stephen Amell , Alexander Ludwig , Alison Luff , Robby Ramos Seasons 2 Main Genre Drama

