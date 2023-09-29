The Big Picture Heels, the wrestling drama, was canceled after two seasons but is actively seeking a new home to continue with Season 3.

Showrunner Mike O'Malley believes the show will have a future elsewhere as some actors are still under contract and Starz executives want to see the show continue.

If Heels gets picked up for Season 3, they plan to explore Jack's injury, the fallout of the final match, and Jack's journey to overcome it all and pursue his dreams.

Don't throw in the towel just yet for Heels. The Starz wrestling drama was recently canceled after two seasons on the network along with three other series, leaving things off with a major cliffhanger finale that left the future of the Duffy Wrestling League in question. Showrunner Mike O'Malley recently told Entertainment Weekly that the plans aren't for the series to end on that note, however. The show is actively seeking a new home to continue on with Season 3 and O'Malley already has some plans as to what could happen if the show receives a second chance.

"Yeah, we are actively doing it right now," O'Malley said regarding finding an outlet to pick the series up. "And some of the actors are still under contract. Obviously, the [writers'] strike just ended. I couldn't have any conversations about this [until now], and granted, they just told me on Friday. But not only are we trying to [find a new network], I really believe the Starz executives when they say they want to see a future for the show too, because they did invest a lot in the show... I really do think it's going to have a life someplace else." Should they get a Season 3 elsewhere, the team has plans to explore Jack's (Stephen Amell) injury in the Season 2 finale, the fallout of that final match for the DWL, and Jack's journey to overcoming it all to continue pursuing his dreams.

Cancelation was always somewhat in the back of O'Malley's mind with Heels Season 2. The series enjoys a small but devoted fan base and, as a Starz original, he knew the advertising power behind it wasn't nearly as strong as other networks or streaming services. He and the team hoped to promote the series heavily up to its release, including appearing at San Diego Comic-Con earlier this year, but the dual WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes instead turned their focus toward fighting for better pay and protections.

Image via Starz

What Has Happened in the Ring So Far in 'Heels'?

Heels is all about the journey of the Spade brothers, Jack and Ace (Alexander Ludwig), and their relationship in relation to their father's legacy, the DWL. A look into the world of small-town wrestling, the series is all about chasing dreams as Jack tries to bring the DWL greater recognition outside their close-knit Georgia community while Ace tries to step out of his brother's shadow. Tensions boil over as the lines between the ring and reality blur, bringing the characters' personal demons and drama to the forefront. Following a climactic Season 1 finale, Season 2 delivered more of the same with Jack and Ace more at odds than ever and Jack's family life suffering all as the DWL and its wrestlers face a tenuous path to prominence.

Loki writer Michael Waldron created Heels with a cast that featured Amell and Ludwig alongside Chris Bauer, Mary McCormack, Kelli Berglund, Allen Maldonado, Trey Tucker, Robby Ramos, Alice Barrett Mitchell, Roxton Garcia, David James Elliott, and Joel Murray. The series also sported some real pro wrestlers like CM Punk and AJ Mendez among its ranks.

Stay tuned here at Collider for more on the future of Heels. The series is streaming in its entirety with the Starz add-on on Hulu or Amazon Prime. In the meantime, check out the trailer below.