This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

The Big Picture Heels will begin streaming both seasons on Netflix.

Stephen Amell and Alexander Ludwig starred in the wrestling series, which previously aired on Starz.

The series garnered praise from both fans and critics alike.

Netflix has swooped in to rescue another great drama that met untimely cancelation. Heels has been acquired by the streaming platform, a few months after Starz canceled the show among several others. The wrestling drama will now have all 16 episodes streaming on Netflix and if it performs well, the show could be looking at a third season renewal but that's not something set in stone. The Stephen Amell and Alexander Ludwig-led show aired for two seasons on Starz beginning in August 2021. It was well received by fans and critics even though it failed to garner significant buzz, leading to cancelation.

Heels follows a wrestling duo Jack and Ace Spade — two brothers steeped deep into the world of small-town wrestling. Amell starred as Jack, a wrestler trying to get to his dream of making the DWL gain wider recognition while engaged in a sibling rivalry with his brother Ace (Ludwig), who feels like he can't shine without his brother casting a shadow. This fragile status quo leads to a lot of drama as lines blur with each brother set on achieving their goal, no matter the cost.