The Big Picture Get ready to step back into the ring with Heels on Netflix! Watch the drama unfold between Jack and Ace starting September 15.

Follow the gripping journey of two brothers in the wrestling business as they fight for their father's legacy to stay alive.

Creator Michael Waldron brings his love for storytelling and sports entertainment to life in the powerful series Heels, now on Netflix.

It's been almost a year since Heels was canceled, but the gripping drama about a family involved in the wrestling business has found a new home. The two seasons of the show created by Michael Waldron will be coming to Netflix in the United States on September 15. Audiences will get another chance to dive deep into the journey that took both Jack Spade (Stephen Amell) and Ace (Alexander Ludwig) to the limit, while they tried to keep their late father's legacy alive.

Heels follows the two brothers after their father passes away. Tom Spade (David James Elliot) wasn't a perfect father. But when he died, his wrestling business fell into the hands of his sons, who also chose to fight scripted matches for a living. But the Duffy Wrestling League holds more secrets than the ones disclosed in the ring. The siblings quickly begin to fight in real life over pride, as they both want to become the star of the promotion. Heels was canceled last year after running for two seasons.

Before stepping into the ring for Heels, Stephen Amell gained plenty of fame for portraying Oliver Queen in Arrow. The drama series paved the way for an entire DC Universe to come to life on The CW. Stories such as The Flash, Legends of Tomorrow and Supergirl expanded on the legacy that Oliver Queen built when he decided to become a vigilante. Amell will be seen next in Suits L.A., the spinoff that was created thanks to the success Suits has seen after it became available for streaming on Netflix.

Created by Michael Waldron

Close

Michael Waldron was responsible for creating Heels, back when the drama premiered as a Starz production. The writer's career began to pick up steam while he was working on Rick and Morty. After that, Marvel Studios hired Waldron to develop Loki, the television series centered around Tom Hiddleston's God of Mischief and his fight against the Time Variance Authority. Waldron's love for wrestling and the storytelling that can only be produced through sports entertainment is palpable in Heels. Thankfully, the powerful series has found a new streaming home, where more viewers will be able to witness the thrill of Jack and Ace's journey through the wrestling industry.

Heels is coming to Netflix in the United States on September 15. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.