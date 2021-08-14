Starz has released the main title theme song for its upcoming series Heels. Titled Love in War, the song comes from Ben Bridwell, lead singer of the Grammy-nominated rock group Band of Horses, and series composer Jeff Cardoni.

The show’s music supervisor Jonathan Leahy was the one who suggested that Cardoni collaborate with Bridwell, who said that he was “stunned” when the duo liked his rough demo.

Here’s what he said about his experience in a statement:

“As a southern kid who grew up watching wrestling and waiting after the matches to get autographs, I was thrilled and honored to be asked by Jeff Cardoni and Jonathan Leahy to contribute to the Heels theme. It really does feel like a dream indeed. I was stunned when they liked my rough demo, and then chose to use the final version. I’ve wanted to work more in television and film, and I am so grateful for the opportunity.”

Heels, created and executive produced by Michael Waldron (fresh off of Marvel’s Loki and the upcoming Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness), is about “the men and women who chase their dreams in the world of small-town pro wrestling.”

The series stars Stephen Amell (Arrow) and Alexander Ludwig (The Hunger Games) as Jack Spade and his younger brother, Ace, respectively. Peter Segal, who directs several episodes, also serves as an executive producer. A “heel,” in professional wrestling, is a term used to describe the bad guy. Collider’s own Vinnie Mancuso, in his review, wrote that Heels, "like 99% of actual pro wrestling, is unabashedly a soap opera, dropping wrestling-like backstabbings and betrayals into a domestic setting, always with its drama dial turned to 11.”

The show also stars Alison Luff as Jack’s wife, Staci; Kelli Berglund as Ace’s valet, Crystal; Mary McCormack as Jack’s business partner, Willie; Allen Maldonado as Rooster Robbins, “one of the best wrestlers in the circuit,” and Chris Bauer as Wild Bill Hancock, “a larger-than-life former wrestling star who is now a high-level pro wrestling scout.”

Heels premieres Sunday, August 15. In the meantime, you can watch the title sequence here, and read the official synopsis for the show below. You can also pre-save the show's soundtrack in your streamer of choice here:

Set in a close-knit Georgia community, Heels follows a family-owned wrestling promotion as two brothers and rivals war over their late father’s legacy. In the ring, somebody must play the good guy and somebody must play their nemesis, the heel. But in the real world, those characters can be hard to live up to — or hard to leave behind.

