Starz has revealed a brand new trailer for their upcoming wrestling drama Heels, which will premiere this August 15. The show stars Stephen Amell and Alexander Ludwig as brothers Jack and Ace Spade (really), rivals in and out of the wrestling ring who decide to resurrect their father's local wrestling promotion to build up their family legacy.

The show is written and created by Michael Waldron, who just finished a highly successful run on Loki and also wrote Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. He also executive produces alongside Mike O'Malley (Shameless) who serves as a showrunner for the show. Also executive producing is Peter Segal (Get Smart, 50 First Dates), who directs several episodes.

The trailer gives us a look at the quiet town life that the Spade brothers very quickly turn over their heads when they decide to open up their dad's wrestling promotion and take their rivalry to the ring. Given Amell's affinity for wrestling, we can expect a faithful recreation of the drama and action that makes wrestling so special.

In addition to the trailer, Starz also announced that Heels will have a Comic-Con@Home 2021 panel on Friday, July 23 , featuring Waldron, O’Malley and the cast, along with a never-before-seen sneak peek.

You can watch the Heels trailer below, as well as check out the key art for the show and its synopsis. Heels premieres on Starz on August 15.

Synopsis:

"Heels is a story about the men and women who chase their dreams in the world of small town pro wrestling. Set in a close-knit Georgia community, it follows a family-owned wrestling promotion as two brothers and rivals war over their late father’s legacy. In the ring, somebody must play the good guy and somebody must play their nemesis, the heel. But in the real world, those characters can be hard to live up to — or hard to leave behind."

