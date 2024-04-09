The Big Picture Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, is a lavish period drama set in pre-independence India.

The trailer is filled with resplendent imagery and showcases palace intrigue, mass rebellion, and intimate human drama.

With an all-star cast including Manisha Koirala and Sonakshi Sinha, Heeramandi premieres on Netflix on May 1st.

Easily the biggest Indian Netflix series of the year, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar unveiled its epic first trailer on Tuesday, three weeks ahead of its release in May. The lavish period drama is created, written and directed by the auteur Sanjay Leela Bhansali, best known for his sprawling costume dramas featuring the biggest Bollywood stars. Heeramandi marks his first streaming series, after a decades-long career that has won him several plaudits, including a BAFTA nomination and global recognition. Heeramandi is a tale of palace intrigue, mass rebellion, and intimate human drama, all presented through Bhansali's inimitable perspective.

The series is set in pre-independence India, in the fictional district of Heeramandi, where Mallikajaan (Manisha Koirala) rules over an elite house of courtesans. Her authority is challenged by Fareedan (Sonakshi Sinha), the daughter of her late nemesis. Fareedan’s return brings tensions to a boil in Heeramandi, but outside the district, the city is witnessing its own upheaval as a rebellion rises against the British colonizers. Mallikajaan’s daughter, Bibbojaan (Aditi Rao Hydari), joins the freedom struggle, while another of her children, Alamzeb (Sharmin Segal), yearns to break out of Heeramandi with her lover, the nobleman Tajdar (Taha Shah Badussha).

The trailer is filled with all the resplendent imagery that Bhansali’s long-time fans have come to expect from him. The filmmaker has always had an eye for crafting immaculate frames, and you’d be hard-pressed to find an asymmetrical or visually unpleasant tableau in the entire three-minute trailer. The ornate sets, the detailed costumes, and the stylized color palette create an atmosphere that is at once fantastical, exotic, and rustic. Bhansali previously directed the epic period dramas Devdas (starring Shah Rukh Khan), Padmaavat (starring Deepika Padukone), and most recently, Gangubai Kathiawadi (starring Alia Bhatt). He has also composed the music for Heeramandi, and some of the show’s elaborate song and dance numbers preceded the trailer.

Bhansali Is Known for His Immaculate Frames

Western audiences would recognize that Heeramandi is set around the same time period as other crossover Indian hits such as Lagaan and RRR. The struggle for freedom from the British remains an integral part of India’s recent history, and has inspired countless books, films and shows. Also starring Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Fardeen Khan, Shekhar Suman and Adhyayan Suman, Heeramandi was first teased a couple of years ago. New updates regarding its progress were shared last year, when Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos participated in a special recorded chat with Bhansali in Mumbai. The show will be released on Netflix on May 1. You can watch the trailer here, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.