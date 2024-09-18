The finale performances went underway for season 19 of America's Got Talent, and out of the 10 contestants, Heidi Klum has found her winner. The German-American model has her heart set towards Richard Goodall after witnessing his powerful and emotional performance on stage of the reality competition series. While it's up to the American people to decide who wins, Klum believes this talented singer could take home the grand prize.

During last night's Final Performances, Goodall went back to his Journey roots as he performed "Faithfully." Accompanying him was a band that made his act very magical. The school janitor was met by a supportive audience, who waved their phone lights out while he sang on stage. After the performance, Klum reinstated that she has supported Goodall since the very beginning and that she believes he could win the whole thing.

"Richard, I have been faithfully the biggest fan since the very, very first day we met, all the way through this competition. You are such an amazing man. You're so humble and so kind. You're also a little bit quiet, but not when you are behind that microphone. Then you're a big rock star!" Klum said. "I want you to win this so bad, Richard!"

During the auditions, Goodall received a golden buzzer from Klum after he performed "Don't Stop Believin" by Journey. Before he stood on the AGT stage, the 55-year-old was a school janitor in Indiana. He told the judges that his big dream "was to sing." Before he belts his first note, the judges hope that he's good, which ends up being the case as he breaks everyone's expectations. Following his audition, Goodall continued to wow crowds during his performance of "How Am I Supposed To Live Without You" in the Quarterfinals and "Eye of the Tiger" in the Semifinals.

Who Are The Finalists of 'America's Got Talent' Season 19?

Ever since auditions began on May 28, 10 talented performers have made it to Season 19's Grand Final. Out of the 10, four of these performers received Golden Buzzers during the auditions, while another 4 received live Golden Buzzers during the quarterfinals.

Aside from Goodall, the other performers competing in the finals include AIRFOOTWORKS, an acrobatics dance act from Japan known to be mentored by a former AGT winner, comedian Learnmore Jonasi, Australian dance group Brent Street, singer Dee Dee Simon, Tanzanian acrobatics group, Hakuna Matata Acrobats, Israeli dog act, Roni Sagi & Rhythm, acrobatics duo Sebastián & Sonia, Drone Precision group Sky Elements, and Quick Change Artist Solange Kardinaly.

If you want to know who wins season 19 of America's Got Talent, the results will be announced on September 24, 2024, and will be broadcast on NBC.