After an impassioned plea, the Internet pulled through. Posting a series of TikTok videos, Spencer Pratt asked fans to stream his wife's music to help bring in income following the destruction of their home from the Los Angeles wildfires. As it so happened, Heidi Montag's 2010 album, "Superficial" jumped to number 1 on iTunes. The album celebrated its 15th anniversary on January 11th.

On Friday, The Hills star took to social media to document the destruction and ways to help. He wrote, “Please stream any of [Heidi Montag’s] music on any platform, it will make a huge difference.” And it did. He took to Instagram to reveal that his efforts worked. He was aided by the support and encouragement of an abundance of fans and friends, including Perez Hilton, Flava Flav, and Emily Ratajkowski, to help his successful online crusade.

Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag React to the Support

In his announcement on Instagram, he said, “Popstar Heidi Montag No. 1 on iTunes America,” Pratt said. “Thank you everyone! Who needs a house, who needs clothes, who needs anything but this level of clout, pop, superstardom? Our sons are gonna be like, ‘My mom was No. 1 on iTunes America.’ Thank you to everyone who made this happen.” Now, Montag and Pratt are setting their sights on Billboard. Pratt continued, “We need radio play, I guess, not just iTunes to get No. 1 on Billboard charts, which is the ultimate goal. Cause then it’s like, that a wrap, Heidi is the biggest superstar in the world.” On iTunes, Montag's album beat out the likes of Bad Bunny, Morgan Wallen, Teddy Swims, and Bruno Mars.

Taking a more serious approach, Heidi Montag said in her post, “Thank you so much to everyone, No. 1 on iTunes charts, oh my gosh. Thank you for the overwhelming love and support of my music and really rallying behind us in this devastating time and making it such a blessing. Thank you for helping support us, helping build us back up, helping to encourage us, give us that hope and faith and excitement in such a dark, dark time." The couple were forced to evacuate their Pacific Palisades home with their two sons when the fires first started to spread. Their entire property was unfortunately destroyed. The Hills is available to stream on Paramount+.

