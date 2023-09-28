The Big Picture Showtime's Heist 88 is a thrilling film inspired by real events, following a smooth-talking criminal on his final job to rob a bank.

The film is set in the late 1980s, when banks lacked widespread cybersecurity, and the criminal mastermind enlists the help of four bank employees.

The exclusive clip showcases the charismatic criminal persuading the employees to join the heist, appealing to their personal struggles and promising immense wealth.

Showtime's latest project, Heist 88, is right around the corner, just over a year following its initial announcement. Inspired by real events, the film follows a smooth-talking criminal as he takes on one final job. The film premieres September 29 on Paramount+ with Showtime and airs on the linear Showtime network October 1 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Ahead of the film's debut, Collider is excited to share an exclusive clip.

Heist 88 follows criminal mastermind Jeremy Horne (Courtney B. Vance), a man on the cusp of imprisonment for his crimes who decides to do one last job before he officially goes to prison: rob the First National Bank of Chicago. So, Horne enlists the help of four bank employees, looking to steal approximately $80 million should everything go according to plan. The film is set in the late 1980s, before banks had any widespread cybersecurity or computerization working in their favor.

The clip begins as Horne sets up his heist, only he doesn't directly say he and the others will rob a bank. Not yet, anyway. He's much smoother than that. He instead paints it as a simple transfer — only the account supplying the money is a corporate one. The bank employees he enlisted to help pull off the heist don't want to hear it, though, only viewing Horne's plan as fully negative (not that we're condoning grand larceny). So, to sell the group on his plan, he appeals to their personal lives, noting how they have been struggling whether they want to admit it to him or not. As the clip wraps up, he requests they help him rob the bank and, in turn, they will become incredibly wealthy.

Who Worked on 'Heist 88'?

Heist 88 was written by Dwayne Johnson-Cochran and directed by Menhaj Huda. Vance and Angela Bassett produced through their company Bassett Vance Productions, in conjunction with MTV Entertainment Studios and Gunpowder & Sky. Along with Vance, the film stars Keesha Sharp as Bree Barnes, Bentley Green as Marshall King, Keith David as Buddha Ray, Xavier Clyde as Danny Pugh, Nican Robinson as Rick Windom, and Precious Way as LaDonna Sanders.

Huda expressed his excitement in tackling Heist 88, praising the cast and the various elements at play in the film, as well as for the clip in question. He shared that this film was a particularly notable project as it was something he's been looking to do for quite some time:

"Heist 88 is the kind of movie I love to watch, so when I read the terrific script (written by Dwayne Johnson Cochran), I knew right away that I wanted to bring it to life. Stories that are out of the ordinary, and unique in some way really appeal to me, and Heist 88 is not a typical bank robbery movie, with the usual guns and violence. Our lead character, Jeremy Horne, is not the obvious gangster but a well educated mastermind who uses his brains and his charm to get what he wants. And the young people who are caught up in the web that Jeremy spins, are very true to life, so we really get a feel for their desperation to enter into this Faustian bargain. As they get closer to pulling off this historical robbery, not only are we, the audience, rooting for them, but we are left on the edge of our seats!This scene sets up the moral dilemma of the youngsters working at the bank - Jeremy finally hooks them in and knows exactly how they will react and is 100% prepared to say what they need to hear to convince them, no matter how much they resist - the master at work."

Heist 88 premieres Friday, September 29 on Paramount+ with Showtime.