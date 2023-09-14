The Big Picture Showtime releases trailer for crime drama Heist 88, inspired by one of the largest bank robberies in U.S. history. Exciting plot and performances will keep fans glued to their seats.

A criminal mastermind recruits young bank employees to steal $80 million by hacking the banking system in 1988. The movie captures the terrifying and less efficient cybersecurity of the time.

Heist 88 features a talented cast, including Courtney B. Vance and Keesha Sharp, with gripping performances. Executive produced by Angela Bassett, the film will stream on Paramount+ and Showtime starting September 29.

Showtime has unveiled the official trailer for Courtney B. Vance’s upcoming crime drama Heist 88. The feature is inspired by one of the largest bank robberies in U.S. history and by the looks of it will keep the audience glued to their seats. Set in 1988, the trailer starts with Jeremy Horne (Vance) giving out instructions to his team which is ready to board a plane. The criminal mastermind is then seen enlisting people some bank employees to rob the First National Bank of Chicago, where they work. The stakes rise as we see why each member is willing to do as he says. The fast-paced trailer gives a taste of what fans can expect and Vance’s cold expressions as the famed criminal keeps you guessing about his intentions.

What’s ‘Heist 88’ About?

Heist 88 chronicles the story centered on Jeremy Horne, the criminal mastermind who had the ability to convince people to do anything he wanted. As he decides to pull one last job before he goes to prison, he recruits four young armature bank employees to steal $80 million by hacking the banking system. Back in the day cybersecurity wasn’t as efficient as it is today, which makes the 1988 incident so terrifying. All over the movie looks fun, fresh, and gripping with great performances and a plot that’ll have all the fans’ interest.

The movie reunites Vance with Keesha Sharp who portrays Bree Barnes, an elegant, smart political consultant with a criminal streak and is Jeremy's love interest. The movie also casts Keith David as Buddha Ray, a master safecracker, Xavier Clyde as Danny Pugh, a nerdy comic-book collector, along with Bentley Green as Marshall King, a cocky, energetic house-music DJ. Further rounding off the cast are Nican Robinson as Rick Windom, a young loyal bank employee who has worked in "the back of the bank" for nearly six years, and Precious Way as LaDonna Sanders, another bank employee who is ambitious but remains unseen among her peers.

Image via Showtime

Heist 88 is helmed by Menhaj Huda with a screenplay written by Dwayne Johnson-Cochran. The film is executive produced by Angela Bassett, Vance, Lynnette Ramirez, Floris Bauer, and Johnson-Cochran along with Van Toffler and Barry Barclay. Amal Baggar, Mychael Chinn, Donny Hugo Herran, Marcia Landsdown and Janee Dabney serve as executive producers while Carlos Lugo serves as executive in charge of production.

Heist 88 will stream on Paramount+ with Showtime on September 29, ahead of its linear debut on Showtime on Sunday, October 1 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. You can check out the new trailer below: