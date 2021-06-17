Netflix has just released the trailer for its newest docuseries, Heist, and it looks like an absolute blast. Drawing inspiration and pacing from films like Ocean's Eleven and Catch Me If You Can, the six-part series combines dynamic reenactments and interviews with both the criminals and the law enforcement officers who eventually brought them to justice.

Broken into three two-part episodes, each focusing on a different crime, the series examines some of the biggest heists in modern American history. In "Sex Magick Money Murder," director Derek Doneen (The Price of Free) chronicles the story of Heather Tallchief, a young woman who was swept off her feet by a paroled murderer, and was ultimately convinced to assist in an armored car robbery, making off with over $3 million. "The Money Plane," helmed by director Martin Desmond Roe (Two Distant Strangers), follows Cuban immigrant Karls Monzon as he uses info picked up from crime shows to figure out how to get away with stealing $7.4 million. And "The Bourbon King," directed by Nick Frew (We Are the Champions), introduces Gilbert “Toby” Curtsinger, whose side hustle of skimming bottles of the highly-coveted Pappy Van Winkle bourbon from his employer and selling them for cash ballooned into "Pappygate," setting off a media sensation.

Obviously, all of the subjects were ultimately caught — how else would they be interviewed? — but that doesn't detract from the interest around how, and especially why they did it. Indeed, that the cases are settled and out in the open distinguishes Heist from some of Netflix's other true-crime hits, like Making a Murderer and last year's Tiger King, where exactly what the truth was and who was involved in hiding it was very much an open question. Here, the perpetrators are free to get into the finer details of their crimes, and the folks who brought them to justice have no conflict in sharing their side of the story.

Moreover, because the crimes are thefts as opposed to grisly murders, the tone is free to be much, much lighter, which really comes across in the trailer. That's enough to get the attention of any true-crime fan who might be looking for a change of pace, but the pedigree of directors for the series is just as eye-catching. Roe is an academy award-winner, Doneen is an Emmy nominee, and Frew directed "Chili Eating" and "Cheese Rolling," two of the more memorable episodes from Netflix's We Are the Champions. It's an impressive team, sure to make the most out of the wealth of material that these crimes represent.

Heist arrives on Netflix on July 14. Check out the trailer below.

