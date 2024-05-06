The Big Picture Dutch & Razzlekhan is based on a true story of a $4 billion cryptocurrency heist.

Stars Chloë Grace Moretz and Lewis Pullman will play a couple at the center of the heist, with Ariana DeBose as their hacker.

The film will be shopped at Cannes this month.

One of the biggest cryptocurrency heists in history is being made into a film. While most people about Sam Bankman-Fried's story, much is not about Razzlekhan and Dutch, a couple who stole over $4 billion in one of the biggest heists ever. Deadline reports that Chloë Grace Moretz, Lewis Pullman, and Ariana DeBose will star in Dutch & Razzlekhan, an incredible film based on a true story about the heist. Moretz will play Heather “Razzlekhan” Morgan, while Pullman will play her lover Ilya “Dutch” Lichtenstein. The couple is the film's primary focus, with DeBose playing Carla Vargas, an expert hacker who worked with the couple to steal the money but was later flipped by the FBI to help track them down. The film will be shopped at Cannes later this month.

The film is based on "The $4.5 Billion Question" by Rob Price and Becky Peterson, an article published on Business Insider in 2022. Razzlekhan and Dutch made away with the money but were later captured by the Department of Justice. The millennial hipsters and aspiring rap entrepreneurs were charged with conspiracy to launder the stolen bitcoin in February 2022 and convicted the following year. Jon S. Baird (Tetris) will direct the film from a script by Logan Miller and Noah Miller. Michael Rothstein and Samuel Hall serve as executive producers for North.Five.Six — which is also set to handle international sales — and Andrew Lazar is producing for Mad Chance.

Where You May Have Seen Grace Chloe Moretz, Lewis Pullman, and Ariana DeBose Before

Moretz is an actor with extensive credits in both film and television. She is best known for her roles in films like The Miseducation of Cameron Post, Suspiria, and Mother/Android. On television, she's best known for starring in Prime Video's The Peripheral. Pullman is known for roles in shows like Outer Range as Rhett Abbott and Lessons in Chemistry as Calvin Evans. DeBose is a film, television, and theater actor who rose to prominence for portraying Anita in West Side Story. She'll next be seen in Kraven the Hunter.

The heist has generated much interest in Hollywood, and several projects are in development. At Hulu, Lily Collins has signed on to play Razzlekhan in a limited series called Razzlekhan: The Infamous Crocodile of Wall Street. Earlier this year, Amazon MGM announced its plans to develop a film titled Razzlekhan, directed by Hannah Marks and produced by Riverdale's Lili Reinhart.

