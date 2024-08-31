There’s nothing more exciting than a great heist movie, as it's a genre that is exclusively meant to be enjoyed on the biggest screen possible. While there are some dramatic stories that can be expanded out into a prestige television show or other form of media, heist stories generally revolve around a contained period of time in which characters are forced to make an erratic series of decisions.

The best heist movies tend to be intense, as they are able to get the audience to feel the same feelings of confusion, distress, and exhilaration that the characters do. Although some heist films are more realistic than others, the best of the genre are united in the purely visceral qualities that they have. Thankfully, new classics in the genre have proven that it is still at its peak. Here are the ten most thrilling heist movies, ranked.

10 ‘The Killing’ (1956)

Directed by Stanley Kubrick

The Killing is one of the many masterpieces directed by Stanley Kubrick, and certainly prepared him for the even more ambitious work he would do later on in his career with classics like 2001: A Space Odyssey and Barry Lyndon. While the premise of a group of thieves robbing a race in an attempt to make a cheap buck is not that original, The Killing has stood the test of time because of Kubrick’s non-linear narrative techniques, which re-tell certain events from the perspective of multiple different characters.

The Killing was able to keep audiences on their toes because they are unsure of which character to root for, as it is not a film that goes out of its way to define just one hero. It’s certainly one of the most influential films within the genre, as it inspired great directors like Quentin Tarantino and Steven Soderbergh.

9 ‘Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid’ (1969)

Directed by George Roy Hill

Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid took the heist genre into its western roots, and featured some of the most iconic heroes of all-time thanks to the brilliant performances by Robert Redford and Paul Newman. While Newman and Redford would end up working together on the Best Picture winner The Sting, another exciting heist thriller with a lot of action, Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid is the more exhilarating and intense of their two collaborations.

Butch Cassidy and the Sundnace Kid ends with one of the most exciting train heists in motion picture history, as George Roy Hill delivered a set piece that would put most modern action movies to shame. Ultimately, the affinity that the viewer feels for the two leading characters is what makes Butch Cassidy and the Sudance Kid so compulsively watchable, and why it is just as entertaining five decades after its initial release.

8 ‘The Taking Of Pelham One Two Three’ (1974)

Directed by Joseph Sargent

The Taking of Pelham One Two Three is one of the greatest crime dramas ever made, as it took a far more realistic approach to what a train robbery and hostage situation would look like in New York City. Rather than focusing entirely on the plight of the robbers who commit the attack, The Taking of Pelham One Two Three focuses on a negotiator (Walter Mathau) who is desperate to prevent the situation from breaking out into violence.

The Taking of Pelham One Two Three took bold narrative choices, as there are some surprising character deaths and plot twists. While the remake from director Tony Scott that starred Denzel Wahsington is certainly worth watching as a point of comparison, viewers are best suited to seek out the original version of The Taking of Pelham One Two Three for the most thrilling experience possible.

7 ‘Dog Day Afternoon’ (1975)

Directed by Sidney Lumet

Dog Day Afternoon is based on a shocking true story about an incentivized bank robber (Al Pacino) who performed an elaborate heist in order to help his partner pay for a gender reassignment operation. The film itself made a significant impact on the development of the New Hollywood movement of the 1970s, as director Sidney Lumet was unwilling to cut out any elements of the story that were deemed to be controversial, resulting in a film that felt very realistic.

Dog Day Afternoon does a great job at escalating the stakes as more innocent lives are put in danger, and doesn’t let the viewer breathe easily until the very end. Although Pacino is an actor who has occasionally been accused of giving over-the-top performances, Dog Day Afternoon is an example in which his extreme sensibilities are well-suited for the material.

6 ‘The First Great Train Robbery’ (1978)

Directed by Michael Crichton

The First Great Train Robbery is based on a popular novel by Michael Crichton, but it doesn’t share any of the science fiction qualities that Jurassic Park and Westworld do. Rather, Crichton’s impressive effort as a filmmaker stars Sean Connery and Donald Sutherland as two “gentlemen thieves” that pull off an elaborate train robbery simply to amuse themselves.

"...Crichton’s masterful version of The First Great Train Robbery remains the most compelling adaptation of what actually happened...

The sense of comic relief does not make The First Great Train Robbery any less intense as a thriller, as the film shows how performing such a high stakes mission in an era where this technology was developing led to some surprising dangers. While the true story on which the film was based has inspired a few different adaptations over the course of cinematic history, Crichton’s masterful version of The First Great Train Robbery remains the most compelling adaptation of what actually happened.

5 ‘Heat’ (1995)

Directed by Michael Mann

Heat is the masterpiece of Michael Mann’s career, which is no small statement considering that films like Thief, Manhunter, Ali, The Insider, and The Last of the Mohicans are also remembered as classics. The reason that Heat is as good as it is that it is one of the rare crime films in which the audience is equally invested in both the cop and criminal characters; choosing between the two becomes very challenging when Heat creates its elaborate bank robbery sequences.

Heat benefits from the brilliant central performances from Robert De Niro and Al Pacino, who are often cited as the two best actors of all-time. Although they had technically appeared together in different segments of the Best Picture winner The Godfather: Part II, Heat was the first time in which they got to interact with each other in a scene.

4 ‘Bottle Rocket’ (1996)

Directed by Wes Anderson

Bottle Rocket was certainly an unusual directorial debut from Wes Anderson, as the rest of his filmography largely consists of dramedies about dysfunctional families and arrested development. However, Bottle Rocket was a slyly subversive robbery movie about a morally dubious criminal (Owen Wilson) who breaks his friend (Luke Wilson) out of a mental health facility in order to rob a plant.

Bottle Rocket creates tension because of how incompetent the characters are, as they continue to screw up the fundamentals of the heist as the stakes continue to escalate. The idiosyncratic humor that Anderson is known for isn’t an impediment to the story at all, as it actually ends up bridging a deeper connection with the characters that makes their plight feel all the more plausible than it would have been had Bottle Rocket tried to take itself way too seriously as a drama.

3 ‘Ocean’s Eleven’ (2011)

Directed by Steven Soderbergh

Ocean’s Eleven is one of the rare remakes that manages to surpass the original version in every way, as Steven Soderbergh was able to add more dramatic depth to the narrative than the original version starring “The Rat Pack” ever did. It’s a film that celebrates the creativity of the heist genre by conceiving scenarios in which characters are forced to use unusual skill sets in order to pull off strange tasks.

There’s a romantic core to Ocean’s Eleven that makes it quite profound, as Danny Ocean (George Clooney) goes out of his way to embarrass the casein owner Terry Benedict (Andy Garcia) in order to win back his ex-wife, Tess (Julia Roberts). While the first film is certainly an all-time classic, both Ocean’s Twelve and Ocean’s Thirteen deserve another look from heist movie buffs that love the universe that Soderbergh created.

2 ‘Baby Driver’ (2017)

Directed by Edgar Wright

Baby Driver was a major step forward for Edgar Wright as an action filmmaker, as he crashed dozens of real cars on the set of this wildly entertaining heist comedy thriller. Baby Driver found a brilliant way of syncing up a great soundtrack of classic songs, creating heist sequences that were as delicately orchestrated as a music video.

Baby Driver tells a very classical story about a hero trying to pull off “one last job,” as Baby (Ansel Elgort) attempts to get away from a life of crime to spend the rest of his years with his new lover Debra (Lily James). While the romantic dynamic between Elgort and James is just as charming as heist movies can get, the villainous performances from Jaime Foxx and Jon Hamm help ensure that Baby Driver always feels as intense as it could be.

1 ‘Good Time’ (2017)

Directed by Josh and Benny Safdie

Good Time is one of the most anxiety-inducing crime movies ever made, as Josh and Benny Safdie created a film that explores the logical consequences of a heist that goes wrong. The greatest irony of Good Time is that Connie (Robert Pattinson) isn’t a particularly likable character; the viewers are simply swept up in his journey to free his brother from prison because Good Time never gives its audience a moment in which they can catch their breath and calm down.

Good Time is one of the few films that can be described as being completely unpredictable, as trying to perceive how the film will end based on its opening moments would be an impossibility. Although the film gets very brutal and upsetting to watch at times, there’s also a very dark sense of humor that the Safdies insert that somehow makes the entire experience even more intense.

