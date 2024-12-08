Heist shows are among the most acclaimed and entertaining genres in the world of crime fiction. With their intricate stratagems and suspenseful narratives, these high-stakes thrillers have captured the hearts of audiences around the world, especially so in the age of streaming. Netflix is home to a number of truly great heist shows, including some of the most popular ones ever made. Read on to discover our handpicked selection of the best heist shows on Netflix right now, featuring picks from around the world.

Disclaimer: These titles are available on US Netflix.

‘Kaleidoscope’ (2023)

Rotten Tomatoes: 49% | IMDb: 6.6/10

Created by Eric Garcia, Kaleidoscope is a heist drama series with a unique structure. The show consists of eight episodes that can be watched in any order, each presenting different facets of the same story. The series follows a master thief and his crew as they attempt a heist worth $7 billion. Giancarlo Esposito leads the show’s ensemble cast, which also includes Rufus Sewell, Paz Vega, Rosaline Elbay, Jai Courtney, Tati Gabrielle, Peter Mark Kendall, and others.

Kaleidoscope was released on Netflix on January 1, 2023, grabbing the audience’s attention with its innovative presentation. Despite the technical cleverness, the show received mixed reviews from critics, largely due to flaws in the plot. Kaleidoscope does stumble in its execution, but the premise is fascinating enough to keep you hooked through all eight episodes. The series also has some great performances, especially by the iconic Giancarlo Esposito, that help the show go beyond simple novelty status.

‘Money Heist’ (2017 - 2021)

Rotten Tomatoes: 94% | IMDb: 8.2/10

Money Heist Release Date May 2, 2017 Cast Enrique Arce , Rodrigo De la Serna , Najwa Nimri , Úrsula Corberó , Itziar Ituño , Pedro Alonso , Álvaro Morte

Created by Álex Pina, Money Heist (Spanish: La Casa de Papel) is a crime thriller series that revolves around a daring crew of robbers led by a mysterious mastermind known as the Professor. The first two-part season follows the group robbing the Royal Mint of Spain, and the second season (split into three parts) sees them take on the Bank of Spain. The series stars Ursula Corbero, Itziar Ituno, Pedro Alonso, Paco Tous, Alba Flores, Miguel Herran, Jaime Lorente, and more, with Alvaro Morte as the Professor.

One of Netflix’s most popular crime thriller shows, Money Heist premiered on Spanish TV channel Antena 3 in 2017, bringing in record viewership numbers. On its release on Netflix, the show became a global hit, inspiring a massive public response from around the world. The series is marked by its use of intricate strategies — a seemingly endless chess game that always looks one step away from failure. But Money Heist’s true highlights are its characters, who are so layered and well-written that you can’t help but care about them. The show’s success has led to the release of a spinoff, Berlin, and a South Korean remake, Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area.

‘Bank Under Siege’ (2024)

IMDb: 6.7/10

Bank Under Siege Release Date November 8, 2024 Cast Miguel Herrán , María Pedraza , Hovik Keuchkerian

Directed by Daniel Calparsoro, Bank Under Siege is an action limited series that tells the dramatized story of a real 1981 heist that happened in Barcelona. Set three months after an attempted coup d'état, the series follows a group of men who take over Barcelona’s Central Bank and hold over 200 people hostage. The robbers then demand the release of four political prisoners, setting off negotiations with the authorities, while a reporter races against time to uncover the real reason behind the robbery. The series stars Miguel Herrán, María Pedraza, Hovik Keuchkerian, and Isak Ferriz, among others.

Bank Under Siege premiered on Netflix in November 2024 to a somewhat mixed reception. The show’s story is pretty uneven, but it does have some excellent performances from its star cast. Three of the series’ stars are former Money Heist alumni, and both shows have similar premises. But while Money Heist is ultimately a work of fiction, Bank Under Siege explores the social and political realities of life in 1980s Barcelona. As a heist thriller, the show could have been better, but it’s still quite a fascinating watch for fans of politically charged action stories.

‘The Helicopter Heist’ (2024)

IMDb: 7.5/10

The Helicopter Heist Release Date November 22, 2024 Cast Mahmut Suvakci , Ardalan Esmaili , Iskra Kostic , Erik Svedberg-Zelman , Vic Carmen Sonne , Johanna Hedberg

Created by Ronnie Sandahl, The Helicopter Heist is a Swedish action thriller miniseries based on Jonas Bonnier’s eponymous 2017 novel. Directed by Daniel Espinosa, Jonas Alexander Arnby, and Anna Zackrisson, the series follows two childhood friends who attempt one last daring heist. Both the book and the show are inspired by the real-life Västberga helicopter robbery case. The series stars Mahmut Suvakci, Ardalan Esmaili, Iskra Kostić, Dejan Milačić, Erik Svedberg-Zelman, and more.

The Helicopter Heist premiered at the 2024 Stockholm International Film Festival and was released on Netflix on November 22, 2024. It’s a well-written and well-directed series with great cinematography, music, and acting. While the story itself is largely based on real events (and therefore familiar to some viewers), the show’s action and narrative help keep things interesting throughout. But while it does deliver some great thrills, The Helicopter Heist is ultimately the story of deep friendship, tested by time and changing circumstances but powerful nonetheless.

‘The Green Glove Gang’ (2022 - Present)

Rotten Tomatoes: 97% | IMDb: 6.5/10

The Green Glove Gang Genre Dark Comedy, Crime Debut Date October 19, 2022

A darkly comedic Polish crime series, The Green Glove Gang was created by Joanna Hartwig-Skalska and Anna Novák-Zemplinska. The show is centered on three elderly female burglars who hide out at a nursing home after a job gone wrong. With the police on their heels, the gang uncovers a dangerous secret — and possibly a new job. The series stars Magdalena Kuta, Malgorzata Potocka, and Anna Romantowska as the lead trio, with Miroslaw Zbrojewicz, Beata Bandurska, Karolina Rzepa and more in supporting roles.

The Green Glove Gang premiered on Netflix in October 2022 to a largely positive reception. A second season was released in July 2024. Anchored by the performances and chemistry of its leads, the show presents a funny and entertaining story full of quirky characters. The Green Glove Gang is a truly lovable bunch, and the series has also been praised for its fresh, high-energy narrative spotlighting the stories of older people.

‘Ganglands’ (2021)

Rotten Tomatoes: 73% | IMDb: 7.2/10

Ganglands Genre Action, Crime, Drama, Thriller Debut Date September 24, 2021

Created by Hamid Hlioua and Julien Leclercq, Ganglands is a French action crime drama series that follows a crew of armed robbers drawn into a turf war. Set in Belgium, the series stars Sami Bouajila as Mehdi, an experienced professional whose teenage niece accidentally robs a drug dealer, forcing uncle and niece to work together to save themselves and their loved ones. Besides Bouajila, the series’ cast also includes Tracy Gotoas, Salim Kechiouche, Samuel Jouy, Joaquim de Almeida, and more.

Ganglands premiered its first six-episode season in September 2021, and a second season followed in February 2023. The show has been praised for its gritty narrative and compelling performances, but it’s still quite underrated compared to some of the other titles on this list. While the series’ premise is a familiar one, Ganglands stands out with well-written, character-driven drama and a thrilling gangster story that keeps you effortlessly engaged from start to finish.

‘Crooks’ (2024 - Present)

Rotten Tomatoes: 80% | IMDb: 7.0/10

Crooks Genre Action, Crime, Drama, Thriller Debut Date April 4, 2024

Written and directed by Marvin Kren, Crooks is a German thriller drama series inspired by a real-life heist that happened in 2017. The series stars Frederick Lau, Christoph Krutzler, Svenja Jung, Karl Welunschek, Georg Friedrich, Jonathan Tittel, and more. The show’s plot revolves around a priceless coin that’s coveted by rival gangs. Charly (Frederick Lau), a former safecracker, is forced out of retirement by a gangster to steal the coin, but the theft is just the beginning.

Crooks premiered its eight-episode Season 1 on Netflix in April 2024 to largely positive reviews from critics. While the series has received some criticism for its convoluted plotting, it’s generally quite an enjoyable watch. The show features some excellent performances, especially by Frederick Lau and Christoph Krutzler, who share great on-screen chemistry. It also has some brilliantly choreographed action sequences that heighten the whole experience. A second season of Crooks is currently in the works.

‘The Great Heist’ (2020)

Rotten Tomatoes: 67% | IMDb: 7.3/10

The Great Heist Genre Crime, Drama, Thriller Debut Date August 14, 2020

Created by Pablo González and C.S. Prince, The Great Heist (Spanish: El robo del siglo) is a Colombian miniseries based on a true story. Set in 1994, the series follows the robbery of the national bank, El Banco de la Republica (Bank of the Republic), in Valledupar — a heist that resulted in the criminals escaping with a whopping 33 million US dollars. The show stars Marcela Benjumea, Paula Castaño, Christian Tappan, Waldo Urrego, and Andres Parra.

All six episodes of The Great Heist were released on Netflix on August 14, 2020, to a generally positive response from critics and audiences. The series has been favorably confirmed to shows like Money Heist, with an intense and high-stakes thriller story. It’s a well-paced story with a tense dramatic narrative and interesting characters brought to life by a talented ensemble. The show isn’t very true to the real story it adapts, but that’s excusable considering just how entertaining the end result turns out to be.

