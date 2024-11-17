Combining thrilling suspense and clever schemes, the heist genre is an anxiety-inducing one that has captured the attention of international audiences for a long time now. Whether it's about executing a high-stakes robbery or hacking big companies, these series keep us on the edge of our seats and rooting for criminals who have earned our sympathy.

Although many incredible films have showcased that the heist genre is an awesome one, television does not disappoint in this realm, either. To celebrate how incredibly engaging they are, we look back at some of the best heist TV shows of all time, from international hits such as Money Heist to overlooked series like Good Girls, and rank them by greatness.

10 'Good Girls' (2018 - 2021)

Creator: Jenna Bans

Featuring a top-notch blend of crime and humor, Jenna Bans' Good Girls focuses on three suburban mothers, played by Christina Hendricks, Retta, and Mae Whitman, who suddenly find themselves in desperate circumstances, deciding to stop playing it safe and risking everything to take back their power.

Part of what makes Good Girls so appealing is its unlikely criminals and how relatable they feel, especially considering their believable motivations. Although the 2018 series is full of suspense and high-stakes situations, it also features a sharp comedic tone that is certainly appealing to audiences who enjoy lighthearted narratives. Overall, it is a great and fresh take on the heist genre, featuring plenty of unexpected twists and meditating on themes of power and agency.

9 'The Artful Dodger' (2023 -)

Creators: David Maher, James McNamara, David Taylor

One of the most recent in the genre is The Artful Dodger, a crime drama show set in 1850s Australia. The series provides an unexpected twist while following the adult double life of Charles Dickens' famous prince of thieves, Dodger (Thomas Brodie-Sangster), who is now a surgeon but can't shake his taste for crime.

Created by David Maher, James McNamara, and David Taylor, The Artful Dodger is a great pick for anyone looking to watch a heist show with historical elements, as it fully immerses audiences in its rich setting. Furthermore, the series provides audiences with a unique take on beloved characters while also throwing historical drama with dark humor and adventure. This, in addition to how the heists delve into clever problem-solving instead of simply focusing on the action, results in a highly entertaining heist show.

8 'Leverage' (2008 - 2012)

Creators: Chris Downey, John Rogers

Leverage is also worth mentioning, essentially because of how it has cemented itself as one of the best in the genre. The story focuses on Nathan Ford (Timothy Hutton) and his five-member team of thieves and hackers who come together in an attempt to steal from the rich individuals who take advantage of others.

Leverage's intriguing Robin Hood twist makes it a satisfying watch, as its protagonists are not planning heists for their own pleasure but stealing from the unjust to give back instead. Another great and strong aspect of the show is its engaging characters and dynamics, as well as its amazing blend of humor and drama — this balances intense heist moments with a more lighthearted tone to lighten the stakes. ​​​​​​

7 'Sneaky Pete' (2015 - 2019)

Creators: Bryan Cranston, David Shore

Created by Breaking Bad's lead actor Bryan Cranston alongside David Shore,​​​​ Sneaky Pete blends comedy, crime, and drama as it focuses on a con man (Giovanni Ribisi) on the run from a gangster who takes cover by assuming the identity of his prison cellmate, Pete. After reuniting with his estranged family, they threaten to drag him into a criminal underworld as dangerous as the one he is attempting to escape.

What makes the underrated Sneaky Pete stand out from the rest is its intriguing identity theft concept, which adds a refreshing layer and makes the "heist" bits a tad more psychological and intellectually stimulating. Audiences who enjoy character development and high-stakes narrative should check this unique take on the genre. The show's ensemble cast is also worth noting, as both lead actors and supporting actors deliver compelling and believable performances.

6 'Lupin' (2021 -)

Creator: George Kay

France's Lupin is among the finest, most thrilling international TV series, and it's not difficult to grasp why. George Kay's top heist series is inspired by the adventures of Maurice Leblanc's early 20th-century French literature character Arsène Lupin. The story focuses on gentleman thief Assane Diop, played by Omar Sy, as he sets out to avenge his father for an injustice inflicted by a rich and powerful family.

Anchored by a layered and charismatic lead, Lupin is a revenge heist worth your attention. On top of providing audiences with an incredible blend of action, suspense, and drama, the series addresses contemporary social commentary on poignant themes such as class disparities. It's not only an entertaining heist show, but it is a poignant one as well, with its intelligent writing and almost cinematic production standing out.

5 'Prison Break' (2005 - 2017)

Creator: Paul T. Scheuring

Paul T. Scheuring's iconic Prison Break ​​​​is a prison drama focusing on a structural engineer (Wentworth Miller) who installs himself in a prison he helped design in order to save his falsely accused brother (Dominic Purcell) from a death sentence by breaking themselves out from the inside.

Prison Break redefines the heist genre by offering a unique focus on escaping rather than stealing. Although not a heist series in the traditional sense, it still features key elements in the genre, such as high-stakes action (escapes), an intense narrative, and unexpected twists. The characters are complex, morally gray, and compelling, adding to the series' overall impact and helping cement it as a must-see classic that will have audiences on the edge of their seats throughout.

4 'Andor' (2022 -)

Creator: Tony Gilroy

Like Prison Break, Tony Gilroy's Andor is a different kind of heist series, standing out thanks to its unique storyline. This dark fantasy serves as a prequel series to Rogue One and is set in an era filled with danger, deception, and intrigue where its lead character, Cassian (Diego Luna in one of his most memorable roles), will embark on the path destined to turn him into a Rebel hero.

Tackling real-world issues such as oppression, resistance, and personal sacrifice, Andor is a thoughtful meditation on what it means to fight for freedom and the sacrifices that must be made. On top of its high-stakes heists, its gritty tone, and how it builds suspense by emphasizing what can go wrong, the series features captivating characters and arcs at its center.

Andor Release Date September 21, 2022 Cast Diego Luna , Stellan Skarsgård , Fiona Shaw , Genevieve O'Reilly Seasons 2 Studio Disney+ Franchise Star Wars

3 'Mr. Robot' (2015 - 2019)

Creator: Sam Esmail

Mr. Robot does a phenomenal job of giving the genre a fresh twist. Following Rami Malek's brilliant but psychologically unstable Elliot Alderson, the series sees its lead character become a key figure in a game of global chaos as he works as a cyber-security engineer by day and a vigilante hacker by night.

Rather than traditional robberies and physical thefts, Mr. Robot focuses on the hacking underworld, taking the genre into the digital realm with great results. Furthermore, Sam Esmail's series does a great job at not only focusing on the internal struggles of its lead character but also delving into themes of capitalism and corrupt systems, which immediately makes it a more complex and intriguing television show.

2 'White Collar' (2009 - 2014)

Creator: Jeff Eastin

​​​​​​​Featuring a nice blend of crime, comedy, and drama, Jeff Eastin police procedural stars Matt Bomer in the lead role and focuses on a charming white-collar criminal who agrees to help the FBI catch other white-collar criminals using his expertise as a thief, counterfeiter, and conman.

With each episode presenting a new case, Eastin's show is equally lighthearted and suspenseful, balancing its suspense with fun banter. Rather than simply relying on action and force, White Collar's heist plans are intellectually stimulating, providing audiences with an engaging time in front of the screen. With that being said, White Collar is for sure one of the best heist-themed shows and makes for a great pick for anyone who appreciates stylish media involving art, artifacts, and high-end cons in general.

1 'Money Heist' (2017 - 2021)

Creator: Álex Pina

When it comes to heist shows, Álex Pina's Money Heist is definitely at the top of the list. ​​​​​​​The Spanish essential, which has captured the attention of global audiences on Netflix, focuses on an unlikely group of robbers who attempt to carry out the perfect robbery in Spanish history: stealing 2.4 billion euros from the Royal Mint.

Meditating about corrupt contemporary society, Money Heist's well-developed lead characters in addition to its clever writing and a great mix of crime, drama, and comedy, make it a must-see in the category. Unlike many other traditional heist television series, Money Heist is also about the emotional stakes that come with the perfect crime's meticulous planning and execution. Known for its many surprises and plot twists, this Spanish must-see has audiences hooked from the beginning.