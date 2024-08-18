Helen Hunt is an award-winning actress and director who established herself on the silver screen with popular films like Twisters, As Good As It Gets, and Pay It Forward. Born in Culver City, California, Hunt started acting as a child, appearing on hit television shows including The Mary Tyler Moore Show and The Facts of Life, and earning minor film roles. In 1984, she earned her first major film role in the science-fiction movie, Trancers, and continued to appear in films throughout the decade, including Peggy Sue Got Married, Project X, and Stealing Home.

By the 1990s, Hunt landed a leading role in the successful sitcom, Mad About You, co-starring Paul Reiser, making her a household name and leading the actress to bigger film roles. In 1997, Hunt starred in the box office hit, As Good As It Gets, earning her the Academy Award for Best Actress. Today, Hunt continues to work in front and behind the camera, and out of her impressive list of filmography, several noteworthy titles stand out as some of her finest performances.

11 'The Sessions' (2012)

Directed by Ben Lewin

Based on a true story, The Sessions is a unique film that features compelling themes about love, loss, and compassion for others that genuinely tugs at the heartstrings. The film follows a poet, Mark O'Brien (John Hawkes) who is paralyzed as a result of polio and is forced to live in an iron lung. As O'Brien realizes he may be close to death, he decides he wants to lose his virginity and hires a professional sex surrogate, Cheryl Cohen-Greene, played by Hunt.

The film is based on the 1990 article, On Seeing a Sex Surrogate, written by O'Brien, and also stars William H. Macy, Rhea Perlman, and Adam Arkin. The Sessions premiered at the 2012 Sundance Film Festival and was a breakout hit, earning rave reviews from audiences and critics, noting the phenomenal performances and the film's wholesome message about remembering to live life to the fullest.

10 'What Women Want' (2000)

Directed by Nancy Meyers

Mel Gibson stars as a chauvinistic advertising executive and womanizer, Nick Marshall, who retains the ability to read women's thoughts. While his new gift is both a blessing and a curse, he decides to use it to gain inside knowledge about his company's recent hire, Darcy Maguire (Hunt), with the intention of getting her fired, but when he starts to fall in love with her, he starts to have second thoughts about his secret agenda.

What Women Want is a hilarious battle of the sexes fantasy rom-com, which also stars Alan Alda, Marisa Tomei, and Sarah Paulson. Gibson and Hunt are a top-notch on-screen pair who deliver an equal balance of comedy and romance that doesn't feel forced, having a similar dynamic to screwball couples like Katharine Hepburn and Spencer Tracy. Even though What Women Want earned mixed reviews, it became the fourth highest-grossing film of 2000 and features one of Hunt's all-time best comedic performances.

9 'Soul Surfer' (2011)

Directed by Sean McNamara

Hunt stars with Dennis Quaid as Cheri and Tom Hamilton, who are the parents of a young competitive surfer, Bethany (AnnaSophia Robb), who is a naturally gifted athlete with the potential to go all the way. When Bethany loses one of her arms after being attacked by a shark, she starts to believe she'll never be able to surf again, but with the encouragement and unwavering support of her parents and friends, she becomes determined to ride the waves again.

Soul Surfer is based on the 2004 memoir Soul Surfer: A True Story of Faith, Family, and Fighting to Get Back on the Board, written by Bethany Hamilton, who overcame tremendous odds and became a major inspiration to many around the world. The film received mixed reviews, but a majority of critics agreed that the film had a heartfelt message and praised the overall cast's performances as convincing and sentimental.

8 'I See You' (2019)

Directed by Adam Randall

A wife and mother, Jackie Harper (Hunt), is trying to save her marriage with her husband and detective, Greg (Jon Tenney), and also repair her relationship with their son, Connor (Judah Lewis), after having an affair. While the family is trying to resolve their issues and move past things, a little boy goes missing in their town. As Greg investigates the boy's disappearance, the Harpers begin to experience strange occurrences around their home, igniting paranoia and suspicion within their family unit.

I See You is a twisted psychological thriller that tells a story within a story that will leave viewers jaw-dropped. Hunt delivers one of her best performances in recent years, portraying a remorseful mother and wife at her wit's ends before her entire world is shattered beyond repair. I See You is one of those films that will have audiences watching at least more than once as it leaves a subtle breadcrumb trail to a sinister reveal that no one ever saw coming.

7 'Bobby' (2006)

Directed by Emilio Estevez

Bobby is an American drama that features an ensemble cast and follows the lives of several individuals and the events leading up to the shocking assassination of Senator Robert F. Kennedy at the Ambassador Hotel in Los Angeles. While the world is stunned by the loss of another Kennedy, those at the hotel all find themselves connected by the senseless tragedy that has a significant impact on each one of them in some sense or another.

Directed by Emilio Estevez, Bobby is a fictionalized telling of the hours leading up to the younger Kennedy's assassination and features an all-star cast of players including Martin Sheen, Sharon Stone, and Anthony Hopkins. Hunt gives a stellar performance as the wife of a wealthy socialite, played by Sheen, who, together, are both the classic bickering but loving married couple who are completely shell-shocked by the tragic event which also serves as a reality check for the high society pair. Bobby wasn't a huge success, but critics credited Estevez for his intentions, the individual performances, and the film's similar story structure to the classic film, Grand Hotel.

6 'Pay It Forward' (2000)

Directed by Mimi Leder