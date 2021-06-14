We really could have had it all as Helen Hunt wanted to direct and co-write a sequel to Twister with her Blindspotting producers Daveed Diggs and Rafael Casal. The 25th anniversary of the 1996 film came with fans wanting a follow-up to the storm chasing film. Watching as Hunt and Bill Paxton fought against the elements, many were enraptured by the story and Twister remains a classic to this day.

Hunt, who was promoting her upcoming role on Blindspotting, was talking about the sequel she wanted to make and revealed on Watch What Happens Live that studios would barely meet with her about her idea, which included Black and brown storm chasers this time and would be directed by Hunt herself.

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

RELATED: 'Blindspotting' Sets a New Standard for Movie-to-TV Adaptations | Review

As Hunt tells it:

“I tried to get it made. With Daveed [Diggs] and Rafael [Casal] and me writing it, and all Black and brown storm chasers, and they wouldn’t do it. I was going to direct it.”

It is honestly upsetting that the unnamed studio wouldn’t even hear Hunt out. Especially given how amazing both Diggs and Casal are.

Hunt went on to talk about how no one would meet with them despite this being at the height of the diversity conversations of 2020. “We could barely get a meeting, and this is in June of 2020 when it was all about diversity. It would have been so cool.”

Cohen and Hunt spoke briefly about whether or not she would return to the sequel as Dr. Jo Harding and she teased that she’d play an “elder, tired, haggard” version of the doctor and even went as far to say that she’d die in a tornado in the opening scene. But while it would be nice to see Dr. Jo Harding again, it would be even nicer to see this version of a Twister sequel that Hunt, Diggs, and Casal were working on.

You can see Hunt in the television series Blindspotting which premiered on June 13 on Starz. Hopefully, we’ll get to see Dr. Jo Harding once more in a Twister sequel (and hopefully one directed by Hunt and written by Diggs and Casal!).

KEEP READING: Why ‘Twister’ Is a Horror Movie for Me

Share Share Tweet Email

'In the Heights' Succeeds When It Gets Hyper Specific About the Latinx Immigrant Experience The music gets you moving, but it's the story that moves you.

Read Next