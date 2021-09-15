This announcement is one that is sure to make Harry Potter fans rejoice. The highly-awarded veteran actress Dame Helen Mirren has been confirmed to be the host of a new televised Harry Potter competition event called Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses.

Do you consider yourself knowledgeable about the ins and outs of Harry Potter lore? Well, that’s precisely what Hogwarts Tournament of Houses contestants will have to prove. This four-part special event will feature Harry Potter enthusiasts willing to test their knowledge of the Wizarding World and attempt to be the ones to receive the honor of being named House Cup champion. The competition will feature hundred of questions and special guest surprises. It will also separate the contestants into one of the four houses and use the House Point System to determine the winners.

But the icing on the cake has to be the inclusion of Academy Award-winning Mirren as the host of this ambitious tournament. Mirren is the only person to have ever achieved the “triple crown of acting” in both the United States as well as the United Kingdom. Among her many awards received throughout her eventful career, she has won three BAFTA Television Awards for her role in Prime Suspect. Not only will fans be excited to have her as the host of this competition, but Mirren herself has expressed her enthusiasm: “I knew someday I’d get a Harry Potter role, and I’m so pleased to take part in the 20-year film celebration. The films inspired such enchantment and wonder for so many of us, and it will be such a treat to reignite that magic for the countless fans who continue to revel in this spellbinding world.”

Hogwarts Tournament of Houses celebrates the 20th anniversary of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone. This four-part Wizarding World quiz show will film this month before airing later this year as a simulcast event on Cartoon Network’s ACME Night and TBS, followed by its premiere on HBO Max.

