Helen Mirren & Ian McKellen on Making Their First Movie Together, ‘The Good Liar’

It goes without saying that both Helen Mirren and Ian McKellen are incredible actors. However, it might surprise you to learn that even though they have worked together in the theater, they have never co-starred in a movie until The Good Liar. In the Bill Condon helmed thriller, McKellen plays a lifelong con artist who starts to woo a wealthy widow (Mirren), but as she opens her home and life to him, he develops feelings for her. What should have been an easy con escalates into a tense cat-and-mouse game. The film also stars Russell Tovey and Jim Carter.

As you can easily imagine, the two of them are fantastic and the film will constantly keep you guessing till the very end. If you’re looking for a smart thriller, look no further than The Good Liar. For more on the film, you can read Matt Goldberg’s review.

With the film now in theaters, I recently sat down with Mirren and McKellen for an exclusive video interview. They talked about what it was like making their first movie together, how the film will keep you guessing till the very end, what drew them to the material, and more. In addition, since they’ve both worked on the West End in London and Broadway in New York City, I was curious if there is a difference between the audiences.

Check out what they had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about. Finally, if you missed my interview with director Bill Condon, you can watch it here.

