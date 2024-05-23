Dame Helen Mirren is widely recognized for her work in numerous TV shows and films, including Prime Suspect and her Oscar-winning role in The Queen, which has become her most celebrated and recognizable performance over time. Mirren is considered one of the most iconic British actors of all time, and rightfully so. In addition to her roles in historical and dramatic films, the versatile actor has also starred in blockbusters such as the Fast and Furious franchise, where she played Magdalene Shaw, the fierce mother of Deckard Shaw.

It's not surprising that the British star remains a beloved personality in the industry and a national treasure of the United Kingdom — she is an incredibly talented actor who steals the spotlight on stage, television, and film, and has rightfully landed British acting royalty as a result. From her first major role in 1969's Age of Consent to her Academy Award-nominated performance in Gosford Park, these are the best Dame Helen Mirren movies that fans of her work should check out, ranked by greatness and taking Mirren's performances into consideration.

10 'Age Of Consent' (1969)

Director: Michael Powell

One of Mirren's earliest roles (and perhaps her major one up until that year) was in Michael Powell's Age of Consent, a romantic-comedy drama starring James Mason as the lead and adapted from the 1938 semi-autobiographical novel of the same name by Norman Lindsay. The story centers around an Australian painter who moves to a remote island where he takes on a young woman as his muse.

Age of Consent blends the comedy and drama genres with intriguing results. Even if not the best film in Mirren's filmography, it is still a landmark project that helped cement a now iconic personality as a talented star and launched her film career. Its somewhat controversial narrative may not appeal to everyone. However, Powell is undeniably an important film in Mirren's body of work.

9 'Eye in the Sky' (2015)

Director: Gavin Hood

Directed by Gavin Hood and filmed in South Africa, Eye in the Sky is an action thriller following the military officer in command of an operation to capture terrorists in Kenya, Col. Katherine Powell, as she watches her mission escalate when a nine-year-old girl enters the kill zone, triggering an international dispute. It was the last movie to feature the iconic Harry Potter actor Alan Rickman.

Eye in the Sky is intense and effective, handling thought-provoking themes about the impossible moral and ethical dilemmas that arise during such a complicated situation. Anyone who enjoys compelling war movies is likely to have a good time watching Hood's feature, as it intriguingly analyzes the many complexities of war despite not being the best film in the category. Mirren shines as the protagonist, proving that she's able to nail any genre.

8 'Excalibur' (1981)

Director: John Boorman

Next up is Jogn Boorman's R-rated fantasy Excalibur, an epic medieval film that focuses on the legend of King Arthur and the Knights of the Round Table and is loosely based on the 15th-century Arthurian romance Le Morte d'Arthur by Thomas Malory. The story follows Merlin the magician, played by Nicol Williamson, who helps Arthur Pendragon (Nigel Terry) reunite the Britons.

Mirren is nothing short of amazing in bringing the enchanting Morgana to life, Arthur's estranged, equally stunning and evil half-sister. Arthurian Legend enthusiasts may want to give this 1981 fantasy a watch, as it ranks among the best true fantasy films to ever exist. In addition to its talented cast, the critical and commercial success Excalibur also benefits from beautifully shot cinematography and an engaging premise.

7 'The Last Station' (2009)

Director: Michael Hoffman

Starring the renowned Christopher Plummer as the iconic Russian author Leo Tolstoy, this historical drama set in 1910 invites viewers to take a sneak peek inside the celebrated writer's life, depicting his struggles to balance fame and wealth, as well as his disagreement over the rights of his literary legacy with his wife Sofya, played by Mirren.

In addition to its lavish costumes, Mirren's astounding efforts are certainly part of what makes the visually gorgeous The Last Station appealing, with her Academy Award-nominated performance also playing a role in the film's ranking on this list. Despite not being her finest picture to date and its few faults, The Last Station is still an essential watch when it comes to the legendary actor's filmography and features a distinguished cast to match.

6 'O Lucky Man!' (1973)

Director: Lindsay Anderson

This underrated Malcolm McDowell-led fantasy comedy follows a British coffee salesman determined to achieve success. While climbing up to the top of his career, he meets the gorgeous Patricia — none other than Mirren — and ends up working for her father (Ralph Richardson). His experiences, which include a series of ironic adventures that challenge his idealism, get progressively stranger.

Even if slightly messy and chaotic at times, the surrealist and O Lucky Man! is a very fitting title for this fun Lindsay Anderson absurdist satire that meditates on society's corruption. While the film isn't widely known by general audiences, it is still regarded as 1970s essential by those who have seen it, with many believing that it stands the test of time. The performances add to its value, with Mirren perfectly embodying her character.

5 'The Madness of King George' (1994)

Director: Nicholas Hytner

With four Oscar nominations under its belt (Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Writing, and Best Art Direction, which Ken Adam and Carolyn Scott took home), the Nicholas Hynter biographical drama offers audiences insight into the life of King George III, depicting his Lieutenants's struggles to adjust to the rules to run the country when the King's mental health deteriorates.

The Madness of King George was a landmark in Mirren's career, marking her first and very much deserved Academy Award nod for her astounding work as Queen Charlotte. Adapted by Alan Bennett from his own 1991 play The Madness of George III, Hynter's historical film about British royalty is dramatic, energetic, and anchored by a good number of fantastic performances. It's not Mirren's best. Nonetheless, it is certainly worthwhile, especially for period drama enjoyers.

4 'The Cook, the Thief, His Wife & Her Lover' (1989)

Director: Peter Greenaway

Peter Greenaway's arthouse crime drama takes audiences to the French gourmet restaurant Le Hollandais in London: a place filled with luxury, indulgence, and excess. However, things go south when a chef (Richard Bohringer), a mobster (Michael Gambon), his wife (Mirren), and her lover (Alan Howard). When Albert Spica discovers that his wife is having an affair, he plots a terrible revenge.

On top of the incredible work by the actors involved — including Mirren, who is outstanding as always in one of her best film roles to date — the lavish The Cook, the Thief, His Wife & Her Lover is bold, aggressive, and entertaining, successfully managing to keep the audience's interest (though they are probably not prepared for the explicitly of the nude scenes and graphic violence).

3 'The Long Good Friday' (1980)

Director: John Mackenzie

Set in the groovy 1970s, this engaging British gangster film by John Mackenzie centers around an up-and-coming gangster (Bob Hoskins) as he attempts to become a legitimate mogul who plans to transform a derelict area of London into the possible venue for a future Olympic Games. However, his resilience is put to the test after the sudden appearance of an unknown powerful threat.

From its amazing soundtrack to the gripping twists and turns, the utterly entertaining melodrama The Long Good Friday is one of the best features to come out of the early 1980s and certainly deserves a spot among the best British gangster films. Mackenzie's timeless feature still holds up thanks to all these noteworthy aspects on top of the great acting performances, including Mirren's, who plays the charming Victoria.

2 'Gosford Park' (2001)

Director: Robert Altman

This 2001 comedy-drama mystery is an incredible pick for murder mystery enthusiasts. The story is set in the 1930s and centers around a group of pretentious rich and famous people who gather for a weekend of rest and relaxation at a hunting resort. However, things soon start to crumble when a murder occurs and each one of the characters becomes a suspect.

Robert Altman's intriguing and ambitiously written Gosford Park benefits from a talented ensemble cast featuring Dame Maggie Smith, Kristin Scott Thomas, and Helen Mirren, among others. Mirren delivers a solid performance as Jane Wilson and even deservedly earns her second Academy Award nomination due to her efforts. Gosford Park's engaging plot keeps audiences on the edge of their seats, and its sharp satire about the upper class is the delicious finishing touch.

1 'The Queen' (2006)

Director: Stephen Frears

No doubt, The Queen goes down as the most memorable Helen Mirren film for her superb and Oscar-winning performance as Queen Elizabeth II (which the Queen herself approved, even reportedly inviting the star to dinner at Buckingham Palace). The plot takes place following the death of the beloved Diana, Princess of Wales, highlighting the late Queen's struggles with her reaction to the unpredictable sequence of events.

Generally speaking, The Queen may not be the greatest movie in Mirren's filmography. However, it is possibly the most memorable achievement in her career so far, thanks to the legendary star's critically acclaimed performance that resulted in the film deserving first place among her other works. Still, although The Queen's strongest aspects are the fantastic performances it features, it's also a true and balanced depiction of the real-life occurrences.

