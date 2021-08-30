Fast & Furious co-stars Helen Mirren and Vin Diesel are once again proving their infectious chemistry together, and we’re going to need a rom-com starring those two immediately, thanks. The Oscar-winning dame posted a photo with her F9 co-star to Instagram in the wake of Dolce & Gabbana’s Alta Moda show in Venice, Italy, a stunning snap of the pair dancing in the rain after the show in St. Mark’s Square.

The post came as one of three on Mirren’s profile celebrating the event, including a full-length photo of her gown for the event, an elaborate get-up featuring an embellished gold corset, matching earrings, and a full skirt (complete with train) illustrated with Renaissance paintings.

“I had a strange and wonderful dream last night,” the actress writes as a caption to her portrait. “I dreamt I was in Piazza San Marco in Venice, dressed like a member of the Contarini Family, and before me appeared many beautiful goddesses dressed in heavenly clothes, as a rainbow and lightning appeared and thunder rolled, and as the vision disappeared, a beautiful rain began to fall and then the following happened!”

Of course, following that wonderfully descriptive caption is the photo of Mirren and Diesel in question, backlit by the lights of Dolce and Gabbana’s runaway as they dance in the fading sunlight. An excited Mirren (whose Instagram captions are always a gem) tagged the photo with, “I danced in the rain with VIN DIESEL!” And honestly, we’d be using all caps too if we were her.

The two make quite the pair, dressed to the nines in a setting as beautiful and romantic as any romance author could possibly dream up. And if a film like Zola can be created out of a Twitter thread, can we get a writer on board to make a film out of this?

Even if we can’t, fans can still spot Mirren and Diesel together in F9, the landmark tenth film in the Fast & Furious franchise. Mirren is also set to star in Shazam! Fury of the Gods with Zachary Levi — as a goddess, appropriately — and Diesel is continuing his voice acting streak in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, as everyone’s favorite sentient tree, Groot. Check out Mirren’s post below:

