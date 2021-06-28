With F9 taking the box office and our editors’ hearts by storm, you might be wondering what could possibly make this franchise even better. There is one suggestion gradually gaining popularity: make stars Vin Diesel and Helen Mirren kiss. New York Times reporter Kyle Buchanan suggested the idea after viewing their electric chemistry in F9, and it has gained one very important supporter.

Mirren was asked by Buchanan about her thoughts on her character, Magdalene “Queenie” Shaw, potentially sharing a smooch with Diesel’s Dom Toretto. She agreed with the idea that their shared scene, in which Queenie and Dom drift through London, should’ve ended as such.

Image via Universal

RELATED: 'F9': An Ode to John Cena's Neverending Zipline

“A very chaste kiss [would have been] nice, yes,” she said, playing more towards a slow burn romance than a passionate affair. Mirren also described driving Diesel as an intimidating honor, saying that he was “so easy and lovely” during the shoot. Speaking of which, do you know what else is easy and lovely? Diesel’s voice, of course! We’ve already heard his silky smooth voice throughout the series and his genuinely catchy dance song, but Mirren is also a big fan:

“Vin has the most unbelievable voice. I go a bit gooey when I hear it. That velvety brown rumble in your ear is so fabulous to experience for a whole day or two. It is like hearing the most incredibly well-oiled engine.”

This love brings us to the moment of truth. When asked about whether she would be open for a kiss with Diesel, Mirren enthusiastically replied, “oh my God, of course, I would!” However, she had one request to make before it comes to fruition: “only if he talks to me before and after because it’s the voice that I really get off on, quite honestly.”

F9 is currently playing in theaters if you want to see that sultry chemistry on the big screen. Now, if you’ll excuse me, I’ve got a new fanfiction to write.

KEEP READING: Here’s How to Watch the 'Fast & Furious' Movies in Order (Chronologically and by Release Date)

Share Share Tweet Email

Conan O’Brien Deserved Better One of the most influential late night hosts in history is saying goodbye, and it should be a bigger deal.

Read Next