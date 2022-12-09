Actor Helen Slayton-Hughes has died at the age of 92. A veteran of the silver and small screens, she was best-known as irascible and quick-witted government employee Ethel Beavers on Parks and Recreation. Deadline reports that Slayton-Hughes' family announced her death on their Facebook page, posting this message: "Helen passed away last night. Her pain has ended but her fierce spirit lives on. Thank you for the love and support of her and her work. Rest sweet one."

A veteran of the San Francisco stage, Slayton-Hughes' first on-screen credit came in the 1980 mob comedy Mafia on the Bounty, starring Jackie Mason and Joe E. Ross. However, after a small handful of credits in the '80s, including the Albert Finney/Diane Keaton divorce drama Shoot the Moon, she wouldn't appear on-screen again for nearly two decades.

In 2000, she was cast in a guest appearance on the Don Johnson cop show Nash Bridges, and embarked on a late-in-life transition to full-time actor at the age of 70. She made memorable guest appearances on a number of TV series, including The Drew Carey Show, Judging Amy, Arrested Development, New Girl, two different Power Rangers series, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, and True Blood. She also appeared in a number of films, including The Onion Movie, I Want Someone To Eat Cheese With, Hesher, and Good Night and Good Luck. In 2011, she was cast in what would become her most famous role; Ethel Beavers, a stenographer for the city of Pawnee, Indiana, on NBC's Parks and Recreation. First appearing in the show's third season, her sly wit made her a beloved member of the show's large stable of recurring eccentrics, going on to feature in eleven episodes. In recent years, she guest-starred on Fresh off the Boat and Rutherford Falls, and appeared in He's All That and The Curse of Bridge Hollow.

Beavers played an important role in a number of episodes of the long-running sitcom. She served as the official witness for the marriages of Leslie Knope (Amy Poehler) and Ben Wyatt (Adam Scott), and Ron Swanson (Nick Offerman) and Diane Lewis (Lucy Lawless), and helped preside over Leslie's trial for ethics violations. She was adopted as Andy Dwyer (Chris Pratt) and April Ludgate's (Aubrey Plaza) grandmother - a development she was largely apathetic towards - and was an attendee of Leslie's annual "Galentine's Day" festivities. In the series' last season, she dramatically revealed at Pawnee mayor Walter Gunderson's (Bill Murray) funeral that she had been his longtime lover, much to the surprise of all in attendance.

Slayton-Hughes passed away on December 8. She leaves four children, and six grandchildren.