One of the best actors of her generation, Helena Bonham Carter's eye-catching career spans both the screen and stage, with her incredible back catalog suitably appreciated by a plethora of awards. A two-time Academy Award nominee, BAFTA winner, and nine-time Golden Globe nominee, Bonham-Carter has consistently produced quality work that has caught the eye of critics and audiences.

With her professional career beginning in 1983 when she was just 17, Bonham-Carter has played a range of iconic, eccentric characters, from evil witches to Shakespearean ladies. She even voiced a character in Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, proving there isn't a single franchise that isn't bettered by her inclusion. These are Helena Bonham-Carter's best movies, a mix of critical gems and blockbuster hits that prove she is a chameleon of considerable might.

10 'Hamlet' (1990)

Directed by Franco Zeffirelli

Hamlet is widely considered one of William Shakespeare's best works, with many small and big screen adaptations attempting to bring this seminal play to a modern audience. This 1990 interpretation, directed by Franco Zeffirelli, stars Mel Hibson in the titular role of the revenge-driven Prince of Denmark who vows to exact retribution after his Uncle, Claudius (Alan Bates), murders his father to become King.

A young Bonham Carter elegantly shines as the iconic Ophelia, with her credentials as a Shakespearean actor on full display as her character slowly unravels into tragedy. Not one to be tied down by history, Zeffirelli takes certain liberties with the original tale but does so in a way that honors the theming of Shakespeare's classic and revered play. Even if Gibson isn't entirely believable as Hamlet, the film remains a sweeping and solid adaptation guaranteed to bring a tear to any viewer's eye.

9 'Enola Holmes 2' (2022)

Directed by Harry Bradbeer

Following the commercial success of the first Enola Holmes, a second was simply a must. The sophomore installment of the Sherlock Holmes spin-off follows Millie Bobby Brown's titular character, now a detective-for-hire, who becomes embroiled in the hunt for a missing girl. Her investigation uncovers a conspiracy even larger than she could have imagined, crossing paths with her brother's own case.

Bonham Carter can both command the screen and work seamlessly with other actors. Her portrayal of Eudoria Holmes is one of her best in our current decade, mixing her trademark eccentricity with genuine emotion. The first Enola Holmes was a bombastic adventure full of thrills and action, and the sequel certainly lives up to that reputation. At a time when many have bemoaned Netflix's conveyor belt of movies, Enola Holmes 2 promises that quality is still at the heart of what they do, producing one of the best mystery movies in Netlix's library.

8 'The Wings of the Dove' (1997)

Directed by Iain Softley

Based on Henry James' 1902 novel of the same name, this dual project between the Brits and the Americans details the choice between comfort and happiness. A woman, Kate Croy (Bonham Carter), must choose between the love of her life and her wealthy aunt. However, after realizing that her love for a journalist is shared by her aunt, an opportunity arrives to grab the best of both worlds.

In a role that earned her a nod for Best Actress at the Academy Awards, Bonham Carter is irresistible as Kate, with her intelligent and manipulative portrayal subtly accompanied by an irrepressible charm impossible not to fall for. Although it may not have aged with the fame it once promised, The Wings of the Dove is an underrated gem in Bonham Carter's catalog that showcases her and the rest of the ensemble's acting talent. The film also earned Oscar nods for Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Costume Design, but sadly did not win in any three of the categories.

7 'Corpse Bride' (2005)

Directed by Tim Burton, Mike Johnson

Widely considered Tim Burton's best animation, Corpse Bride tells the gothic tale of a groom, Victor (Johnny Depp), who is scared of announcing his vows and takes to the woods to practice. After finally getting them right, he is suddenly greeted by a deceased woman, the titular Corpse Bride (Bonham Carter), who rises from her grave believing she has just become wedded to Victor.

Not just a physical performer, Bonham Carter's talents also extend to voice work, and this performance breathes true life into a character most certainly dead. Aesthetically gripping, as all of Burton's work tends to be, Corpse Bride stands as one of his most tender stories, with the central plot ready to melt even the coldest of hearts. A Halloween movie that has transcended the season, Corpse Bride more than deserved its 2006 nomination for Best Animated Feature at the Academy Awards.

6 'Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1' (2010)

Directed by David Yates

Featuring Bonham Carter's most sadistic scene in the entire franchise, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 sees the Wizarding World on the brink of collapse as Voldemort (Ralph Fiennes) and the Death Eaters close in on Harry (Daniel Radcliffe). Having overtaken Hogwarts and controlling many crucial roles within the Ministry of Magic, the villains chase Harry, Ron (Rupert Grint), and Hermione (Emma Watson), who are on a mission to destroy the Horcruxes.

Perhaps Bonham Carter's most recognized role, Bellatrix Lestrange is one of literature's most evil women, and the actress feels almost born to play the role. In no film more than Deathly Hallows: Part 1 does the audience get to witness her unhinged madness, with the scene inside Malfoy Manor enough to give anyone nightmares. A great setup for an epic finale, Deathly Hallows: Part 1 is perhaps the most mature of the Potter movies, with Radcliffe, Watson, and, of course, Bonham Carter putting in franchise-best performances.

5 'The King's Speech' (2010)

Directed by Tom Hooper

Fans of The Crown will be used to seeing Bonham Carter play a member of the British Royal Family. Alas, years before she joined the Netflix show, she starred in Tom Hooper's The King's Speech as Queen Consort Elizabeth. Based on a true story, the movie follows Colin Firth's King George VI following his brother's abdication in 1936. With expectations high and a steadfast ruler required for a nervous nation, the King must overcome his stammer with the help of his wife and an unorthodox but brilliant therapist (Geoffry Rush).

The King's Speech's genius has been marveled over ever since its release. A winner of four Academy Awards, including the coveted Best Picture prize, the movie excels in all aspects of filmmaking, from dialogue to costume. On a budget of just $15 million, the film glided towards its nearly $500 million at the box office, making it one of 2010's biggest success stories. This Box Office triumph is thanks in no small part to the movie's cast, with Bonham Carter producing a performance bathed in the care of a mother and the weight of a royal figurehead. So good was her performance that it earned her a second Academy Award nomination, proving that a biopic about a man can be promoted to greatness by a woman.

4 'Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street' (2007)

Directed by Tim Burton

Tim Burton's Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street is a reimagining of the classic Stephen Sondheim musical. After being wrongfully imprisoned, barber Benjamin Barker (Depp) returns to his Victorian London home with a new identity, Sweeney Todd, and a desire for revenge. Thus, he begins his rampage of murder alongside his new accomplice, tenant and fellow lunatic Mrs. Lovett (Bonham Carter).

Never before has bloodthirsty killing been so tuneful, with Sweeney Todd both toe-tapping and stomach-churning. Depp and Bonham Carter are simply captivating as the central pair, with Bonham Carter's business-savvy Mrs. Lovett a devilish delight in every scene. Bolstered by some of the most famous songs in musical history, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street ebbs and flows between indulgent and terrifying, with Burton's trademark gothic atmosphere oozing from every frame. Sweeney Todd was nominated for an impressive three Academy Awards, winning Best Art Direction.

3 'A Room with a View' (1985)

Directed by James Ivory

Before they were casting spells in the Harry Potter universe, Bonham Carter and Maggie Smith shared the screen in James Ivory's A Room with a View. This romantic drama stars Bonham Carter as Lucy Honeychurch, a young woman who vacations to Florence accompanied by her chaperone, Charlotte (Smith). To her surprise, Lucy is swept off her feet by a dashing gentleman, George Emerson (Julian Sands), with memories of their summer fling haunting her dreams for years to come.

At just 19 years old, Bonham Carter's ability to act beyond her years is on full display in A Room with a View, with Lucy's charming innocence captured impeccably by the actor. The movie never fails to disappoint in its promise of period romance, with the sparkling chemistry of the central couple creating an immersive experience that invites the audience to be privy to the blossoming relationship. One of the most revered additions to Bonham Carter's filmography, A Room with a View received a staggering eight Academy Award nominations, cementing its reputation as one of the best period dramas from the '80s.

2 'Howard's End' (1992)

Directed by James Ivory

Following the success of A Room with a View, the combination of director Ivory and Bonham Carter made its greatest collaboration, 1992's Howard's End. Another period piece, Howard's End follows the familial politics and broken relationships of two families surrounding a cherished British estate. The movie details the intricate class system prevalent in the early 20th century, based on the novel by E. M. Forster.

No other film showcases Bonham Carter's intrinsic ability to capture the audience than Howard's End, with the actor thriving seamlessly alongside some of Britain's best performers. From Emma Thompson to Anthony Hopkins, no star shines too bright in this movie, with Tony Pierce-Roberts' cinematography capturing the endearing twinkle in each of their eyes. At the 1993 Academy Awards, the film led the running with an eye-watering nine nominations, winning three, most notably Best Actress for Thompson. Simply engrossing, sweeping, and swoon-worthy, Howard's End can be confidently labeled a masterpiece.

1 'Fight Club' (1999)

Directed by David Fincher

David Fincher's magnum opus, Fight Club, based on the book by Chuck Palahniuk, follows an unnamed insomniac man (Edward Norton) lamenting the repetitive mundanity of his white-collar job. His life changes forever when he meets Tyler Durden (Brad Pitt) on a plane. Soon, the two start the titular Fight Club, transforming into a small terrorist cult hell-bent on resetting capitalist inequality.

Thought-provoking and mind-bending, Fight Club is a dark, twisted tale of a slow spiral into madness, punctuated by a mysterious woman named Marla Singer (Bonham Carter). In perhaps her greatest performance to date, Bonham Carter is both unhinged and adorable as a woman on the brink of loneliness looking for any vice to help her out, whether that be smoking, support groups, or the protagonist. Despite the sad misunderstanding of the movie's morals by many who view it, Fight Club is an anti-toxic masculinity call to action that proves just how dangerous that mindset can be. Gorgeous cinematography is met with a fascinating plot boasting one of cinema's greatest-ever twists. One doesn't talk about Fight Club unless it's to sing its praises.