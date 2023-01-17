As we progress as a society and look back on some norms from centuries and even decades past, we can’t help but feel overwhelmed at our tendency to normalize situations that are definitely not okay. This perception will come front and center with Nolly, a limited series starring Helena Bonham Carter (Harry Potter film series) as soap opera legend Noelle “Nolly" Gordon, a star from the 60s who saw the whole industry turn against her overnight. Originally announced for ITV and ITVX, Masterpiece revealed today that they will air Nolly as well.

The three-part series was announced back in late 2021, with Bonham Carter attached to play the lead role. Noelle worked in the ITV hit soap opera Crossroads for 18 years before getting fired out of the blue and with no clear motive — and despite playing the character that fans loved the most in the soap opera that was at peak audience. The series will explore the setting at the time of Noelle’s firing and if her personality — which defied what was expected from women at that time — had anything to do with it.

Nolly Will Dive Into The Complexities of The Legendary Soap Opera Actor

While Nolly will certainly depict some horrible situations that the soap opera star had to go through, the series also promises to be fun as it chronicles the absurdities of the “rules" from decades past, and it celebrates the actor and her indisputable talent. When ITV released the series’ first-look image, they revealed that the trio of episodes will be a look at the “true Noelle Gordon,” which means we can look forward to a warts-and-all approach to the character. They also revealed that the abrupt change in the actor’s career boils down to a single (and terrible) day, which will certainly be the high point of the story.

Nolly Is In Good Hands

Nolly is written and showrun by Emmy nominee Russell T. Davies, who has more than showcased his talent through different genres by creating and writing for series like long-running Doctor Who, LGBTQIA+ series Queer as Folk, political and dystopian miniseries Years & Years, and many others. Nolly marks Davies’ eleventh collaboration with executive producer Nicola Shindler, and it's the first drama to hail from Shindler’s production company Quay Street Productions.

Aside from Bonham Carter, the cast of Nolly also features Augustus Prew (Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power), Mark Gatiss (Sherlock), Richard Lintern (Young Wallander), Antonia Bernath (Downton Abbey), Clare Foster (The Crown), Chloe Harris (Sherwood), Lloyd Griffith (Ted Lasso), Con O’Neill (Happy Valley), and Bethany Antonia (House of the Dragon).

ITV and Masterpiece are yet to reveal a release window for Nolly. You can check out the official synopsis below: