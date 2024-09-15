Helena Bonham Carter has one of the most unique filmographies of any actor, mainly because of how her work spans so many different genres and styles. Yet she manages to adapt to each one flawlessly. She’s done it all, from period pieces, to voice work, to gothic horror, and even musicals. With each role she’s taken on she’s become a chameleon of sorts, encompassing the character wholeheartedly and immersing herself into the world of the film. There isn’t a single role she hasn’t given her full 100% to, which can make singling out specific performances quite difficult. But someone has to do it, and so below are the 10 best Helena Bonham Carter performances.

10 ‘Alice in Wonderland’ (2010)

Appeared as Red Queen

One of the most iconic periods in Helena Bonham Carter’s career was when she was romantically involved with Tim Burton and was thus cast as a prominent role in many of his movies. Quite a few of those roles will appear on this list, but Burton’s live-action Alice in Wonderland from 2010 is the one to kick it off. She appears as the Red Queen in the movie, and serves as the villain of the film.

The movie has received criticism from audiences and critics alike for not living up to its full potential, but one thing most agreed on is that Bonham Carter was splendid in it. Her character is given a comically large head (seriously, it’s huge!) which, when coupled with Helena’s ability to commit to a role, makes for a knockout performance. The Red Queen is tyrannical and evil, and Helena sinks her teeth brilliantly into the role, while somehow adding a level of charm to her that makes you crave more whenever she’s off-screen. The movie itself may not have been a masterpiece but there was no better choice for the role of Red Queen.

9 ‘Ocean’s 8’ (2018)

Appeared as Rose Weil

Ocean’s 8 is a spin-off of the hugely successful Ocean’s trilogy from the early 2000s but with a twist! Instead of a cast of all-star male actors, it’s all-star female actors. Sandra Bullock leads the cast, with heavy hitters such as Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, and Sarah Paulson joining in on the fun as well. Helena Bonham Carter is also a part of the group, and plays Rose Weil, a down-on-her-luck fashion designer, who joins the fraud squad because she owes the IRS money. Helena’s performance in Ocean’s 8 allows her to stretch her comedy chops, and she’s damn good at it too! While she certainly has some comedies in her filmography, a lot of her roles are more dramatic, and don’t leave room for humor, unless it’s very dry or dark. But Rose is a very self-deprecating woman, and she also is a bit scatterbrained. Add on an accent that is a cross between Irish and British, and you’ve got yourself a laugh-out-loud-worthy time.

Oceans 8 Debbie Ocean assembles an all-female team for a $150 million diamond heist during the Met Gala. Release Date June 7, 2018 Director Gary Ross Cast Cate Blanchett , Olivia Munn , Matt Damon , Dakota Fanning , Sandra Bullock , Richard Armitage Runtime 120 Main Genre Crime Writers Olivia Milch , Gary Ross Studio Warner Bros. Tagline Every con has its pros. Website http://www.oceans8movie.com Expand

8 ‘Conversations With Other Women’ (2005)

Appeared as Woman

Conversations With Other Women is a unique film due to how it’s filmed and its cast. For starters, while we see a handful of characters throughout, there are only two characters that we actually follow throughout the movie, one of which being Helena Bonham Carter’s unnamed character “Woman”. Secondly, it’s filmed in a split screen perspective, where you’re seeing both the Man (Aaron Eckhart) and the Woman’s perspective on the events that are unfolding throughout the night. We watch them as they interact the night after a wedding, and while we know there is history between them, we only learn of it through their dialogue as the night goes on. It’s reminiscent of something like Before Sunrise, where the movie isn’t so much plot-driven as it is dialogue-driven and thus performance-driven.

Because of this approach, Helena Bonham Carter stands out beautifully in her role. It may seem simple to just rhyme off dialogue and not have to worry about driving a plot to a certain place, but there’s an intricacy that she brings to the role that is quite impressive. We don’t even know these characters' names, yet through small details such as looks and touches, and even smiles, we can tell that there is a deep-rooted history there before they even go back to the hotel together. It takes a talented actor to portray such emotions with little else to work off, yet Bonham Carter did so with finesse.

7 ‘Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street’ (2007)

Appeared as Mrs. Lovett

Another Tim Burton film Helena starred in was his film adaptation of Stephen Sondheim’s stage musical Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street. Little needs to be said for why Helena’s role in this is impressive, as it’s well known that the role of Mrs. Lovett is an extremely challenging one to play. Her songs are very quick and don’t leave a lot of room to breathe. And with legends such as Angela Lansbury and Patti Lupone having taken on the role prior, there’s a high expectation held.

Helena isn’t a Broadway star by any means, but she certainly inhabits the role of Mrs. Lovett to a T., after all, the entirety of Sweeney Todd feels tailor-made to fit Tim Burton’s gritty, gothic aesthetic, and Helena Bonham Carter naturally fits into that as well. The singing was also a surprise, as she managed to not only take on the more challenging songs from the show (looking at you “By the Sea”) but adapted them to her own style and really made the character her own while staying true to the legends who came before her.

6 ‘Corpse Bride’ (2005)

Appeared as Emily

Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride marks the first of Helena Bonham Carter’s foray into animated films, but just because she only lends her voice to the film doesn’t make her performance any less impressive. She voices the character of Emily, who is the titular Corpse Bride, a young woman who was murdered the night of her wedding. She's suddenly awoken when a young, and soon-to-be-married, man named Victor (Johnny Depp) is practising his vows in the woods and finds himself accidentally married to the deceased bride.

Bonham Carter’s performance as Emily sticks out as especially impressive because, although the movie is animated, and marketed as a family-friendly movie, her backstory is quite dark and sad. Helena taps into this and delivers all of the emotions, allowing us to feel exactly what Emily feels, using only her voice. Which is quite impressive. There are moments when Emily is upset and her voice gets wobbly, and when she sings her voice is filled with melancholy. Voice acting is an impressive feat for anyone, especially for a first-timer.

5 ‘The King’s Speech’ (2010)

Appeared as Queen Elizabeth

The King’s Speech follows Prince Albert (Colin Firth) as he must ascend the throne as King George VI. However, he has a speech impediment that makes it difficult to communicate efficiently. Knowing this, his wife Elizabeth (Helena Bonham Carter) seeks the help of Lionel Logue (Geoffrey Rush) to help him overcome it.

While period pieces and biopics specifically are often high points of an actor’s career, Helena received specific praise for turning her role as Elizabeth in The King’s Speech into much more than the usual one-note, supportive wife role. It’s no easy feat, especially when she herself is not the main character, yet critics praised her for her performance and it scored her a Best Supporting Actress Nomination at The Oscars.

The King's Speech The story of King George VI, his unexpected ascension to the throne of the British Empire in 1936, and the speech therapist who helped the unsure monarch overcome his stammer. Release Date September 6, 2010 Director Tom Hooper Cast Colin Firth , Helena Bonham Carter , Derek Jacobi , Robert Portal , Richard Dixon , Paul Trussell Runtime 118 minutes Main Genre Drama Writers David Seidler Tagline When god couldn't save the king, the queen turned to someone who could. Expand

4 ‘Harry Potter Franchise’ (2001-2011)

Appeared as Bellatrix Lestrange

No list of Helena Bonham Carter performances would be complete without talking about her role as Bellatrix Lestrange in the Harry Potter franchise. She portrays the villain in the later half of the franchise in the installments Order of the Phoenix, Half-Blood Prince, and Deathly Hallows Part 1 & 2. Bonham Carter plays Bellatrix Lestrange, one of the Death Eaters, and a loyal server of Voldemort (Ralph Fiennes). Bonham Carter has been very vocal about how she wanted to portray the character as both sexy and revolting.

“I think I probably made her a bit more insane and unhinged then she was meant to be. I wanted to be conspicuous. So the rotten teeth was my idea, because she had been in prison so long. I wanted her to be quite savage.”

This approach worked though, and Bellatrix became one of Harry Potter’s most enticing and evil villains, all thanks to her stunning performance.

3 ‘Fight Club’ (1999)

Appeared as Marla Singer

The first rule of Fight Club is that you can’t talk about Fight Club, however, there aren’t any rules about discussing Helena Bonham Carter’s role in the film. She plays Marla Singer, a woman who also has a penchant for crashing support groups and catches the eye of Tyler (Brad Pitt). She’s a chain-smoking, foul-mouthed, manic pixie dream girl, and although she’s severely underused at times, she easily makes up some of the movie’s most iconic scenes and quotes.

At the time, it was unlike many of her previous roles, which had consisted of a lot of period pieces and very grounded dramas. Fight Club is the complete opposite. It’s gritty, nasty, and raunchy. Marla allowed Helena to stretch her acting muscles and show off what she could do, and it helped catapult her career.

Fight Club An insomniac office worker and a devil-may-care soap maker form an underground fight club that evolves into much more. Release Date October 15, 1999 Director David Fincher Cast Edward Norton , Brad Pitt , Helena Bonham Carter , Meat Loaf , Zach Grenier , Richmond Arquette Runtime 139 minutes Main Genre Drama Writers Chuck Palahniuk , Jim Uhls Expand

2 'The Wings of the Dove' (1997)

Appeared as Kate Croy

In The Wings of the Dove, Bonham Carter plays the role of Kate Croy, a young woman who finds herself torn between her desire for true love and her desire for money. She comes up with a scheme to manipulate a terminally ill heiress and take her money, allowing her the riches she desires and the freedom to marry whomever her heart desires.

The Wings of the Dove is widely regarded as one of Helena’s best roles for how deeply complex the character of Kate Croy is. She's a flawed character, and her actions aren’t something to root for, yet Helena humanizes the character in a way that you can't help but sympathize with her. The role rightfully earned her her very first Best Actress Oscar nomination.

The Wings of the Dove A destitute journalist and his aristocratic lover hatch a plan to secure their financial future by ingratiating themselves with a dying American heiress. As they become entangled in their own deceit, the emotional and ethical ramifications of their actions begin to unravel their carefully crafted facade. The innocence of the heiress and the couple’s growing remorse create a tense and tragic narrative. Set amidst the splendor of European high society, the film delves into themes of love, greed, and the devastating impact of moral compromise. Release Date November 7, 1997 Director Iain Softley Cast Helena Bonham Carter , Linus Roache , Alison Elliott , Elizabeth McGovern , Michael Gambon , Alex Jennings , Charlotte Rampling Runtime 102 Minutes Main Genre Drama Writers Hossein Amini Studio(s) Renaissance Dove Distributor(s) Miramax Films Expand

1 'A Room with a View' (1985)

Appeared as Lucy Honeychurch

A Room with a View may be Helena Bonham Carter’s breakout role, but it’s also her best, and watching it back just sheds so much light as to why she’s gone on to have such a successful career since then. Bonham Carter plays Lucy Honeychurch, a young woman who finds herself swept up by a mysterious and handsome stranger while on vacation in Florence. The issue, however, is that she is to be engaged to a man back home in England.

Bonham Carter was only 19 years old when she took on the role, and it secured her a type cast of “English Rose” for quite a few years. She manages to hold her own among a star-studded cast of Dame Judie Dench, Dame Maggie Smith, and Daniel Day-Lewis, all the while portraying her character with a charming duality of both maturity and girlish wit. There’s no denying she was made to be a star.