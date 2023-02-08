The film is based on the 2019 novel of the same name by Benjamin Myers.

One of the most acclaimed drama series of recent years is Netflix’s The Crown. Now, one of the series stars and creatives will reunite on a new period piece, according to a report from Deadline. Helena Bonham Carter will star in and Emmy-winning director Jessica Hobbs will direct The Offing, based on the novel of the same name.

The Offing is based on the 2019 novel by Benjamin Myers. It follows the story of Robert, a teenage boy, and Dulcie (Bonham Carter), a “hard-drinking, foul-mouthed, bohemian recluse,” as they strike up an unlikely friendship in a post-World War II northern England. Together, Dulcie teaches Robert to open up his life to new experiences and Robert helps her to re-enter the world she shut herself off from. The casting for Robert has yet to be announced.

Bonham Carter is a two-time Academy Award-nominated actress best known for films like Fight Club, The King’s Speech, and the Harry Potter franchise. She also received two Emmy nominations for playing Princess Margret in The Crown, where she worked with Hobbs. Hobbs won an Emmy for her directing work on The Crown and has directed episodes of other acclaimed series like Broadchurch and The Slap. She is currently directing the upcoming HBO drama The Palace with Kate Winslet and Hugh Grant.

Image via Netflix

The Offing’s screenplay is being adapted by Amy Roberts who has served as a writer on Call The Midwife and the original British Shameless. Charlotte Walls and Emily Barttelot have signed on to produce the adaptation for Catalyst Global Media with Bonham Carter serving as an executive producer. About the film Bonham Carter said:

“The Offing presents the notion that being introduced to the right person can transform your life forever. Dulcie teaches Robert how to live – everyone needs a Dulcie Piper in their life! And Robert, after uncovering Dulcie’s secret, leads her to peace. From the beginning I wanted Jessica Hobbs on board. She is so brilliant with character and rigorous about being authentic with following the psychological and emotional story. If we can succeed in capturing an iota of Benjamin Myers’ novel the film will be beautiful and a life enhancer. In Jessica’s hands I have little doubt we will.”

About Bonham Carter being cast, Hobbs commented:

“When I first read the book, Helena Bonham Carter was immediately vividly present as Dulcie. She is so unapologetically, joyously, who she is, as is Dulcie. What the film ultimately delivers is a deep and timely meditation on the power of friendship, of creativity, of healing in the most unexpected of ways. I am excited to have the chance to work closely with Helena again since we were last together on The Crown. She is a spectacular actress and a director’s dream.”

The Offing is currently scheduled to begin filming later this year.