From Kill Bill to John Wick, movies fueled by revenge are a dime a dozen, each bringing their own flavor of mayhem to the table. In that way, the Japanese gangster thriller Hell Dogs transports viewers into the treacherous world of the Yakuza, with ex-cop Shogo “Tak” Kanetaka (Jun’ichi Okada) at the center of it all. After a tragic loss shakes the foundation of his world, he both recklessly and calculatingly takes on a high-stakes mission to go undercover as a member of the Yakuza. His aim is singular — to dismantle the organization from the inside out.

While the movie practically shovels out brutal action, that’s not all there is to it. There’s an element of emotion behind every move, conversation, and punch that makes it wholesome. Even more, Shogo isn’t your typical action hero, he’s layered and borderline dysfunctional. Not only is he haunted by his past, but he’s walking a fine line between justice and becoming the very thing he detests. At the end of the day, Hell Dogs is unapologetically open about the ugly truths of vengeance and that’s what makes it such a compelling and gritty watch.

‘Hell Dogs’ Uses Its Revenge Arc To Stand Out From Other Gangster Films

It’s already been established that revenge is a common theme in movies, but best believe that Hell Dogs is more than just another flick driven by revenge. Right from the get-go, it’s clear that Shogo is no squeaky-clean hero, rather he’s a broken man haunted by loss, trauma, and an unhealthy thirst for some payback. While there are a couple of balls up in the air as far as the plot is concerned, his personal trauma keeps things moving and that goes a long way to make every decision feel as real as it gets. Viewers get to witness firsthand the emotional toll of revenge as Shogo joins the ranks of the Yakuza with a personal vendetta. He ends up walking a dangerous line and in turn forming connections with the very people he was meant to destroy.

His relationship with the chaos-loving Hideki Muro (Kentarô Sakaguchi) is a perfect example. It’s evidently layered with a blend of camaraderie and tension that makes each scene they share more unpredictable than the last. In one instance, Hideki gifts Shogo a knife that he refers to as a “brotherly token,” and on some twisted level, it symbolizes their connection. Wielding it and fighting side-by-side with Hideki, it’s clear that Shogo is struggling to separate his undercover role from his actual identity. There’s also that seat-clutching scene where Shogo is required to prove his loyalty to the Yakuza by killing an innocent bystander. His hesitation is palpable and for good reason too considering the moral compromises that moment set him up for. At the end of it all, the film doesn’t shy away from asking hard questions like whether revenge is worth losing oneself over and if loyalty can ever be genuine in a lie-ridden world.

How Shogo and Hideki’s Relationship Adds Depth to ‘Hell Dog’s Action-Driven Plot

It’s no secret that relationships often feel like an afterthought in action movies while the fight sequences and conflict take center stage. However, Hell Dogs goes completely against the grain by leaning into the dynamics between Shogo and Hideki. On one hand, there’s Hideki, the wild card with a violent streak; then on the other, there’s Shogo who comes across as strong and loyal. Unknown to Hideki, Shogo is the tool that’s supposedly destined to dismantle the very gang he’s sworn to protect. There's a moment in the film where Shogo practically risks everything to save Hideki — his new “brother” — during an ambush. The act instantly establishes him as a loyal to the Hideki and the Yakuza as a whole. It makes one pause and wonder whether the ex-cop is playing his part or starting to see his Hideki as more than just the enemy.

Altogether, the film piles on the quiet, tension-filled moments that portray their relationship as complex. In one particular scene, the pair share a drink after surviving a close call. But while Hideki is busy cracking jokes, Shogo is engaged in a silent battle over the weight of his mission. These interactions give depth relationship and make Shogo’s potential betrayal even more stinging. So, while the truckloads of action the film dishes up is stellar, it’s the emotional cost of living a double life that shines through.

Hell Dogs is currently available to stream on Netflix in the U.S.

