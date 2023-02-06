In many ways, Hell Fest is an unremarkable horror movie. Released in 2018, it didn’t do too badly at the box office, but failed to make any real splash on the scene. It is one of those movies that can very accurately be summarized in a single sentence: a murderer is loose in a spooky carnival, but nobody notices because it’s a spooky carnival. It is somewhat in the same vein as The Houses October Built and Hell House LLC, in that it centers its action around an environment that is deliberately meant to be scary, which blurs the lines of reality and plays with the characters’ instincts. It’s a great concept, and some very effective movies have been made of it. But while Hell Fest has fun with this idea, it is an unexpectedly compelling and humanistic final sequence that sparks the audience’s imagination, and hints at a far more interesting movie than what precedes it.

Natalie (Amy Forsyth) is a hard-working student whose school life, and perhaps some personal issues, have strained her relationship with best friend Brooke (Reign Edwards). She goes to stay with Brooke for a weekend, to find that her friend has secured highly-coveted tickets to Hell Fest, a traveling haunt event. However, the opening credits sequence reveals that there is a masked killer who uses such attractions as his playground, and he has been at it for several years. When Natalie and Brooke arrive at Hell Fest with a group of friends, they have no idea that this same lunatic is on the premises, ready to have fun with the many unsuspecting patrons. Taylor (Bex Taylor-Klaus) and her boyfriend Asher (Matt Mercurio), Brooke’s boyfriend Quinn (Christian James) and Natalie’s potential love interest Gavin (Roby Attal) make up the doomed gang of young friends.

RELATED: Throwback Trailer for ‘Hell Fest’ Makes the Film Look Like an 80s Horror Movie

'Hell Fest's Killer is a Mystery

Image via CBS Films

The movie’s handling of its antagonist demonstrates a sharp understanding of visual storytelling and suggests an admiration of the old classics like Hitchcock. Under the astute direction of editor-turned-director Gregory Plotkin, the killer is utterly mysterious, and remains so. His big intro comes when he sets foot in Hell Fest and is scanned through the metal detector by security. All the chaotic sound of the carnival is suddenly drowned out, the world seems to slow down. An ordinary figure in boots, jeans and a hoodie is shot from behind as they are admitted to the attraction, and the camera dramatically turns as they pull on an unassumingly ugly rubber mask. Whoever this person is, the film is telling us a lot about them. The slow-mo visuals and suffocated sound suggest that they see the world in a distorted way, and the reveal of the mask as their only face could be telling of their inner personality, or even a suggestion that in an ugly world, they don’t stand out at all. The most compelling aspect of the choice to present the killer anonymously is that it lasts the entire runtime. There is never any grand unmasking, there is no B-plot with jaded detectives piecing together the identity of the assailant. This is just a person, and we never know them.

In all honesty, there is very little to say about the bulk of the movie. It looks awesome, full of smoke and light and color, like a spooky cross between Michael Jackson’s Rock With You video and the viewing booth section of an adult video store. It captures the fun and fever of the festival really well, and lingers on everything that happens. But because it is so focused on the atmosphere of the carnival, and keeps to a fairly realistic timeframe with the action it shows, there is a bit of a pacing issue. At a reasonable 90 minutes, it seems to go on for longer than it really does, with sequences lasting 10 minutes at a time. Of course, the friends die here and there, but nothing much really happens. There is no real sense of momentum. This is not to say that the movie is unenjoyable — it is visually appealing with a really fun atmosphere, and there are some very endearing performances, particularly from Bex Taylor-Klaus, whose wild-child persona is absolutely authentic. And the aforementioned ending is so provocative that it leaves the audience thinking, not just about the story they’ve been told, but about the world around them, and how the movie looks to reflect it.

Hell Fest Masters 'Show, Don't Tell'

Image via CBS Films, Lionsgate

By the end of the night, much chaos has ensued, and several of the friend group have been killed. But the antagonist has escaped the scene, and the police are at a loss. As a local radio station reports the murders at Hell Fest, a car pulls up to a pleasant middle-class house in a pleasant middle-class neighborhood. The hooded figure enters the house, and puts the mask and a few souvenirs of the night’s carnage into a locked cabinet, where a row of other masks are hanging. He then enters a cozy living room, where a child is sleeping on the couch. A brief pause; is this innocent kid his next victim? The little girl stirs, sits up, “Daddy!” she beams, and leaps into his arms. He gives her a stuffed toy from the carnival. Cut to title card.

What an incredibly impactful ending. The audience spends the entire movie knowing nothing about this person, to the point that they almost cease to seem human. They are just an entity that kills. But then a stark reminder is issued: all killers are people with lives. When it comes to horror movies, and sometimes even in real life, criminals of this sort take on their own strange omnipotence, and become more like Bigfoot or Mothman than actual people with parents, homes and social security numbers. But in reality, even the most elusive vagrant has a history. They don’t just appear and then disappear again.

What It Means To Be Human in Horror

Horror movies have been humanizing villains for a long time. But often what this means is that the villains are made sympathetic, or at the very least, some insight is given into their psyche and motives. Hell Fest makes an interesting diversion from this approach by keeping the humanization completely impersonal. It’s not about this particular killer character, but about people in general — he is the everyman. All we need to know is that despite the killing spree he has apparently been on for several years, he lives a very normal life, with a nice house and a kid, so presumably a well-paying job too. Perhaps even an unsuspecting wife. The killer has gone about in society for years unnoticed, and is secretly harboring these violent tendencies.

His lack of motive is another compelling factor. He is not avenging anything, and he seems mentally coherent enough to exist in society and get away with his crimes. He is simply killing because he feels the compulsion to do so, just like so many criminals in the real world. It just works for him. And this is what makes the ending of Hell Fest not only the interesting bit, but the truly scary bit. It is quite unexpected to have what is basically a by-the-numbers dead teenager movie remind you of the real horrors of life. It’s all very well for a Michael Myers or Jason Voorhees to strut around julienning youngsters, but what if that same figure returned home after a night of murder, and went to the office the next day as usual? What if it turned out that all this time, that person you worked with, had a beer with, perhaps invited into your own home, was capable of mindless violence? That prospect brings the terror so much closer to everyday life, and gives this little old slasher movie much more substance than one might assume. The movie dares to make you question such figures and their place in the world. How many people like this are out there, camouflaged by a veil of respectability? When we base so many of our perceptions on how someone presents themselves, how much violence and cruelty goes unnoticed? What evils do we fail to recognize because they don’t look out of place?

The funny thing is that this sharp turn doesn’t need any further development. There is already an abundance of horror movies that look at the killer as a person, and these most definitely have their place, but to elaborate on this knock-out punch would spoil the anonymous nature of the character. We don’t need to know the ins and outs of his life, because it’s not about him. He is a symbol of how evil blends into society, and to personify him would be to dilute him. Although the ending fits the mold of sequel bait, it needs none. It works perfectly as it is: as an abrupt, intriguing little nightcap that will make Hell Fest a memorable movie with more to say than it gets credit for.