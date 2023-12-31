The Big Picture The Hell House LLC franchise stands out with its intriguing mythology and backstory that rivals bigger budget blockbusters.

The franchise differentiates itself by genuinely scaring audiences and using creative scare tactics.

Hell House LLC proves that a big budget is not necessary to create compelling horror films; enthusiasm and passion are key.

Hell House LLC has always succeeded in giving its audience quality films, but is now excelling in quantity as well. In a time of excessive and often unimaginative franchises, it is rare for one to stand out from the rest. Despite this, the Hell House LLC series has been quietly dominating the wide catalog of movie universes since its first entry almost 9 years ago. Even though the original film remains the strongest in the series, as is the case with most franchises, its sequels are entertaining and engrossing in their own right.

The four-film franchise and its intriguing idea of a haunted attraction gone wrong still continues to make entertaining contributions to the found footage subgenre, and hopefully is not slowing down anytime soon. In a series that is seemingly only a small-scale haunting at an abandoned hotel, the indie horror universe has a surprisingly deep, intricate backstory that rivals blockbusters in the same genre. Between a trio of the creepiest clown mannequins you've ever seen and all the Abaddon Hotel's victims meeting brutal, fated ends, Hell House expands its history in a way that keeps the films interesting, without feeling forced. While the films are not entirely groundbreaking, they play around with stereotypes in interesting ways, such as the subtle turning of the "final girl" trope on its head. With its combination of a compelling backstory and actually effective scares, even the most casual horror fans should be keeping an eye out for the rare indie cinematic universe.

What Sets Hell House LLC Apart From Other Horror Franchises?

Written and directed by Stephen Cognetti, the found footage/mockumentary film that kicked off the Hell House LLC franchise follows the events that lead to a tragedy on the opening night of a Halloween attraction. Friends Alex (Danny Bellini), Sara (Ryan Jennifer Jones), Paul (Gore Abrams), Mac (Adam Schneider), and Tony (Jared Hacker) take their haunted house tour to an abandoned hotel that closed down in the 1980s, and the life-threatening terror begins soon after they arrive. From previous hotel guests mysteriously disappearing to the actions of a satanic cult, even the first film has much more going on than what initially meets the eye. However, shocking reveals prove that predestination plays a huge role in the Hell House movies, and even more so in the sequels.

Something that the Hell House franchise has become an expert in is creating its own mythology, with a backstory so elaborate that it overshadows its competitors with bigger budgets. The passion that is often missing from blockbuster horror films is evident through the thought-provoking mythology of the indie series, starting with the foundation laid by the first film. Cognetti makes sure everything in the story ties together and has meaning. Knowledge of the word "abaddon," meaning "destruction," is enough of a clue to what is in store for the audience. The center of the series, the Abaddon Hotel, is much more than a place that housed guests in the 1980s. Once the mockumentary reveals rumors of the hotel owner being a cult leader and a portal to hell in the basement, the first film does not slow down and ends with barely any survivors. The original Hell House crew from the 2015 film seemingly chose the cursed location for their tour by accident.

But by the second film, Hell House LLC ll: The Abaddon Hotel, it is clear that the Abaddon, as well as everyone who has and will come across the hotel, is woven together like a horrible tapestry. The Abaddon Hotel takes place 8 years after the original tragedy and sees another documentary crew investigate what went wrong at the hotel, and how those who have entered the hotel since then never come out. To the franchise, Cognetti adds the idea that those who die in the hotel were always meant to do so. Each victim of the hotel seems random. But a home video of one man who disappears inside the abandoned hotel as a child proves that each fatality is divine intervention, as the young child predicts the first Hell House movie's events years before they happen. This goes further with the third and fourth movies, Lake of Fire and The Carmichael Manor. The unfolding of the franchise has now unveiled an intriguing twist: many of the universe's characters were manipulated and drawn into their deaths, all in connection with the infamous hotel.

Hell House LLC Is Better Than Most Cinematic Universes Today

The most recent addition to the Hell House series explores the origin of the clown statues that are always in a different spot when you're not looking, after the Abaddon Hotel burns to the ground in the third film. Finally moving on from the notorious location, and expanding its universe, Hell House is slowly developing into its own indie horror franchise. While Cognetti is far from the first to do this with horror films, it is one of the rare few that are successful in the present day. Even in the midst of the sometimes questionable acting and subpar writing, Hell House continues to prove that you do not need a big budget to create compelling horror after eight years and four films. Rather, you just need the enthusiasm.

The budding franchise also separates itself from the others due to how genuinely scary it is. While some are more terrifying than others, with the first still being the best of the four, all of them are consistently unsettling. One of the scariest scenes in the series sees an increasingly fearful Paul of the original Hell House LLC wake up from his overnight stay in the old hotel. As he turns on his camera and flips on the light switch, a young girl is in his room with him. After not noticing her right away, Paul hides under his covers. Once the camera peeks out again, she grows closer and closer, before finally attacking him. This scare tactic was once a recurring feature of the series, with figures moving, but only when the camera is not looking. Overtime, the films have incorporated fewer jump scares, making them more effective, while also including psychological horror.

This is also what sets Hell House apart from others of its kind, particularly blockbuster franchises. The scares are genuine, and the backstory is creative. In the case of Hell House, there is also less catering to what studios assume audiences want to see. Large-scale blockbusters in the horror genre tend to fall into cookie-cutter, stereotypical horror movie elements. That is also not to say that Hell House films are perfect, which they are often not. The found footage format often sees characters make frustrating and repetitive decisions, and some of the CGI effects used come across as humorous rather than scary. However, it is the most interesting and the most entertaining horror franchise around. Even when scenes are cheesy rather than terrifying, Hell House movies are still overwhelmingly fun, and even addicting.

The fourth installment, Hell House LLC Origins: The Carmichael Manor, is now available to stream on AMC+.

