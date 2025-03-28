Hell House LLC may be about to close down, but the team behind the underrated horror franchise is ready to send it out with a bang. After four installments sent directly to video-on-demand or streaming services, director Stephen Cognetti is taking his latest and final film, Hell House LLC: Lineage, to theaters with help from Iconic Events Releasing. The film will arrive on the big screen in August, though an exact date has yet to be announced. Afterwards, it's set to premiere exclusively on the franchise's longtime streaming home Shudder in October, just in time for Halloween.

Handled by Terror Films Releasing, Lineage is billed as the final chapter of the nearly decade-long found-footage series, which is largely based around the fictional titular haunted house attraction and the people who once worked there. The first three films all explore the history of the attraction and its former existence as the Abaddon Hotel, while the fourth film, 2023's Hell House LLC Origins: The Carmichael Manor, visits the cursed home of two notorious killers to unravel the mystery behind their suspected crimes. For the last installment, the story picks up with journalist Vanessa Shepard, who died in the first film and was later resurrected in the third, Lake of Fire, as she remains in the town of Abaddon and is haunted by nightmares of her brush with death and the demonic. When everyone around her begins mysteriously dying, she finds a chilling connection linking her to the Abaddon Hotel, the Carmichael Manor, and a string of bizarre murders occurring throughout the decades, sending her on one final journey for answers and a resolution to the horror.

Stringing together all four previous horror flicks means that Lineage will also have a lot of returning characters and cast, particularly from Carmichael Manor. Elizabeth Vermilyea, who is also set to star in Cognetti's next horror flick, 825 Forest Road, is back at the top of the call sheet as Vanessa, with Searra Sawka reprising her role as documentarian Alicia Cavalini. Cayla Berejikian, Victoria Andrunik, and Gideon Berger are all also back as the Carmichael siblings, Catherine, Margaret, and Patrick, respectively, with Bridget Rose Perrotta and Destiny Leilani Brown returning as victims Margot and Rebecca, and Marlene Williams and Robert Savakinus playing the Carmichael parents Elizabeth and Arthur once again. Hell House LLC newcomer and other upcoming 825 Forest Road actor Mike Sutton is also on board as Father David.

'Hell House LLC: Lineage' Will Be a Big Departure From the Franchise Formula

Since the horror series first debuted at the Telluride Horror Show in 2015, Hell House LLC has been hailed for its found-footage documentary style. Both the first film and Carmichael Manor in particular have earned high praise from critics and audiences alike, with the most recent installment garnering an 88% Tomatometer score on Rotten Tomatoes. However, Lineage will take things in a different direction for the first time, ditching found footage altogether to better accommodate the climactic finale. In an official statement about the theatrical release, Cognetti assured that there was a good reason for abandoning the typical formula and expressed how the change would make it all the better on the big screen:

“This is by far the biggest Hell House of the series, so experiencing it in a theater is definitely the best way to consume the final chapter. For the story, scope and scares I wanted to write in Lineage, found footage was going to be too restrictive to make the film that I wanted to make. I set out to make a Hell House movie like you’ve never seen and I promise you won’t be disappointed in the change of format."

Hell House LLC: Legacy closes out the long-running horror series in theaters in August and will stream on Shudder in late October. In the meantime, check out the teaser above and stay tuned here at Collider for more on the final installment of Cognetti's franchise.