Team 17 has announced via a trailer the official console release date for Hell Let Loose. The FPS World War 2 shooter will see its release on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S in October.

The console port of Hell Let Loose was announced back at E3 2021 along with the release date for the then-unreleased Update 10 with the ports getting a loose "late 2021" release window. With this new trailer, the date has been set for October 5. With the release date revealed, it was also announced that there will also be a beta for PlayStation users between September 16 and 20 that will consist of four of the game's maps (Hurtgen Forest, Utah Beach, Omaha Beach, and Carentan) as well as both of the games playable modes, Warfare and Offensive.

The official description of the beta from Team 17 says that this beta will "provide a brutal taste of war, as both sides fight for victory." The final version of the game will include a total of 11 maps on release, including the Eastern Front expansion that was included with the latest update.

Hell Let Loose is a 50v50 platoon-based first person multiplayer shooter set in World War 2 by developer Black Matter. Players are broken up into squads and take control of one of 14 roles, ranging from heavy machine gunners to medics to engineers to the Commander leading your whole team into battle. To win, your team must work together to fortify, strategize, and prepare tough building structures, communicating, and providing your Commander with the resources they need to call in things like supplies, tanks, and bombing runs. Black Matter launched a successful Kickstarter back in 2017.

The title was originally released in Steam early access in June of 2019 and has since seen a steady release of updates and content. With Update 10, Black Matter introduced the Soviet Union faction with new weapons and maps and the game left early access and enter 1.0 on July 27. It will be this version of the game that will be hitting next-gen systems. With a strong core gameplay and constant updates and bug fixes, the game has garnered a passionate following and currently sits at a "Very Positive" rating on Steam. We will have to wait to see if the warm reception is able to get carried over to new systems.

Hell Let Loose is currently available on PC via Steam and will be arriving on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S on October 5. You can watch the Hell Let Loose console launch date trailer down below.

