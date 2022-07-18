The cast for Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard's directorial debut Hell of a Summer is beginning to stack up! Shortly after the film's announcement in July, Deadline revealed a line-up of stars joining the cast for the upcoming horror comedy. Signing on to the young cast list are D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Abby Quinn and Pardis Saremi.

Production for the film is reportedly currently underway in Ontario, Canada, but co-directors and writers Wolfhard and Billy Bryk are keeping the original plot of their debut flick tightly under wraps for the time being. Wolfhard and Bryk will be reuniting for their project, working under the title Hell of a Summer, after their roles together in Jason Reitman's Ghostbusters: Aferlife, along with actor Fred Hechinger (Fear Street, Pam & Tommy) who is set to produce the film as well. Only days later, three more cast members have been confirmed while we patiently wait for some plot details to drop.

Woon-A-Tai is a fairly fresh face to the big screen, and an Oji-Cree First Nation actor who snagged his breakout role in directors Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi's award-winning FX original series Reservation Dogs. Before filming begins on Hell of a Summer, Woon-A-Tai is currently working on a project for director Molly McGlynn's second feature film Bloody Hell, starring Maddie Ziegler and Emily Hampshire (Schitt's Creek). His previous credits include the miniseries Normal Ain't Normal, TallBoyz and Tracey Deer's award-winning debut Beans.

Image via Netflix

Audiences may recognize Quinn from her past roles as Annie Moffat in Greta Gerwig's 2019 adaptation of Little Women, as Josephine in Radium Girls with Joey King, or as Grace Carlson in the drama After the Wedding starring Julianne Moore and Michelle Williams. Quinn has also just wrapped filming in June on plot-twist aficionado M. Night Shyamalan's next movie Knock at the Cabin, based on author Paul Tremblay's horror-thriller novel The Cabin at the End of the World. Saremi is another up-and-coming star, previously in Literally, Right Before Aaron, alongside Justin Long and Cobie Smulder. As well as Hell of a Summer, Saremi's other upcoming film, mystery thriller Chapel, is currently in post-production.

Hell of a Summer is being produced by Jay Van Hoy (The Witch) and Aggregate Films' Jason Bateman and Michael Costigan as well as Hechinger. The production company 30West will fully finance and executive produce the film.

While no plot or forecasted release date has been disclosed, Collider will continue to report on joining cast members and updates as they're released. Check out some more of Finn Wolfhard in Stranger Things behind-the-scenes footage: