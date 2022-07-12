Forget the upside-down, Mike Wheeler is headed to the director’s chair next. Finn Wolfhard of Stranger Things fame is to co-direct an original horror comedy with frequent collaborator Billy Bryk.

In addition to co-directing, Wolfhard has also written the script with Bryk and both will star in the film as well. The plot of the film, currently titled Hell of a Summer, is yet to be revealed. Though Hell of a Summer will mark Wolfhard’s feature directorial debut, he previously co-directed and co-wrote a music video called Spendtime Palace: Sonora. In 2020, Wolfhard was the sole writer/director on a short film called Night Shifts, also starring Bryk.

Wolfhard has already built an impressive career onscreen. On the small screen, he is best known to audiences as Mike Wheeler in Netflix's Stranger Things, which has just released its fourth season. On the big screen, Wolfhard starred as young Richie Tozier in both chapters of Warner Bros.’ adaptation of Stephen King’s It. In addition, Wolfhard appeared in 2021’s Ghostbusters: Afterlife and will be featured later this year as the titular character in Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio for Netflix.

Bryk has appeared with Wolfhard in several projects including Ghostbusters: Afterlife and Jessie Eisenberg’s When You Finish Saving the World for A24. Bryk comes from a show business family, as his father, Greg Bryk has appeared in numerous projects, including the Saw franchise. His brother, Dempsey Bryk, is also an actor and a frequent collaborator. The film will also star Fred Hechinger, most recently seen in Hulu’s Pam & Tommy. Hechinger's upcoming projects include Netflix and Scott Coopers’s The Pale Blue Eye, Butcher’s Crossing, and Sony and Marvel’s Kraven the Hunter where he will play Dimitri Smerdyakov AKA Chameleon. Hechinger will also produce the film along with Bateman, Michael Costigan, Drew Brennan, and Jay Van Hoy.

30West, who will finance and executive produce the film, has been responsible for several successful films including Craig Gillespie's I, Tonya and Ridley Scott's All the Money in the World. Aggregate Films, Jason Bateman's production company, will also serve as a producer for the film as will Parts and Labor. Production is currently due to begin later this month in Ontario, Canada.

Regarding the project, Wolfhard stated, "I am so excited to be co-directing my first feature film. I get the chance to work with an incredible cast and crew, and to work with a company like 30West and Aggregate is a real dream."

The release date for Hell of a Summer is yet to be announced.