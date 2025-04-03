Summary Collider's Perri Nemiroff talks with Hell of a Summer's Finn Wolfhard, Billy Bryk, and Fred Hechinger.

Co-writers and directors Wolfhard and Bryk share their thoughts on what makes a teen movie timeless and which tropes to avoid.

The trio also discuss the film's costume design, Hechinger shares how he tapped into his character, and they reveal which classic horror movie scenes they would love to be a part of.

Just in time for the turn of the season, Hell of Summer is making its way into theaters, and Collider's Perri Nemiroff had a chance to chat with the co-writers and directors, Stranger Things' Finn Wolfhard and Billy Bryk, about their love letter to classic horror slashers.

In the movie, 24-year-old Jason (Fred Hechinger) is returning to Camp Pineway, where he's tasked with corralling a group of young counselors — Bobby (Bryk), Chris (Wolfhard), Demi (Pardis Saremi), Claire (Abby Quinn), Mike (D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai), Ezra (Matthew Finlan), Ari (Daniel Gravelle), Miley (Julia Doyle), Noelle (Julia Lalonde), and Shannon (Krista Nazaire) — as they prepare for the onslaught of kiddos. Unfortunately, this summertime getaway turns into a deadly nightmare when, one by one, they're picked off by a masked killer. But, as they say, "A bad day at Pineway is better than a good day anywhere else!"

In this interview, Wolfhard, Bryk, and Hechinger discuss what makes a teen movie timeless, and why they believe some movies miss the mark when it comes to depicting a younger crowd in a way that feels believable. They also share which iconic horror movie scenes they would love to be a part of, the details behind the killer's mask in Hell of a Summer, and why costumes were so crucial to the characters in the movie. Check out the full conversation in the video above, or you can read the transcript below.

Which Horror Movie Would the 'Hell of a Summer' Crew Join?

If they could for just one scene ...