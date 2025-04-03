Summary
- Collider's Perri Nemiroff talks with Hell of a Summer's Finn Wolfhard, Billy Bryk, and Fred Hechinger.
- Co-writers and directors Wolfhard and Bryk share their thoughts on what makes a teen movie timeless and which tropes to avoid.
- The trio also discuss the film's costume design, Hechinger shares how he tapped into his character, and they reveal which classic horror movie scenes they would love to be a part of.
Just in time for the turn of the season, Hell of Summer is making its way into theaters, and Collider's Perri Nemiroff had a chance to chat with the co-writers and directors, Stranger Things' Finn Wolfhard and Billy Bryk, about their love letter to classic horror slashers.
In the movie, 24-year-old Jason (Fred Hechinger) is returning to Camp Pineway, where he's tasked with corralling a group of young counselors — Bobby (Bryk), Chris (Wolfhard), Demi (Pardis Saremi), Claire (Abby Quinn), Mike (D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai), Ezra (Matthew Finlan), Ari (Daniel Gravelle), Miley (Julia Doyle), Noelle (Julia Lalonde), and Shannon (Krista Nazaire) — as they prepare for the onslaught of kiddos. Unfortunately, this summertime getaway turns into a deadly nightmare when, one by one, they're picked off by a masked killer. But, as they say, "A bad day at Pineway is better than a good day anywhere else!"
In this interview, Wolfhard, Bryk, and Hechinger discuss what makes a teen movie timeless, and why they believe some movies miss the mark when it comes to depicting a younger crowd in a way that feels believable. They also share which iconic horror movie scenes they would love to be a part of, the details behind the killer's mask in Hell of a Summer, and why costumes were so crucial to the characters in the movie. Check out the full conversation in the video above, or you can read the transcript below.