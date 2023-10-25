Finn Wolfhard and Billy Bryk’s directorial debut Hell of a Summer is a perfect fit for the spooky season, as the slasher comedy is written and directed by the duo as well as starring them. The movie premiered at the 48th Toronto International Film Festival and garnered critical acclaim for its campy affair, and self-aware and lighthearted moments. While the feature is yet to receive a release date or window, Empire Magazine has unveiled a new look at the film to excite the audience.

The image sees Wolfhard and Bryk talking to other actors as we see a lake behind them. Overall the image points to a campy period setting, with familiar tropes of a slasher. The movie follows Jason Hochberg, who comes for a counselor weekend at his beloved Camp Pineway. While he struggles to connect with his teenage co-workers, things change when he realizes a masked killer has murdered camp owners and is preparing to strike again.

Wolfhard and Bryk Had a Lot of Fun Racking Up the Kill Count

The duo is not a novice in the horror genre having co-starred in features like Ghostbusters: Afterlife, so cooking up a slasher was quite fun for them. While Bryk envisioned the feature to be an old-school slasher, “with a little bit of gore in it,” Wolfhard brought in inspiration from the likes of Greg Nicotero and George Romero, “I was a big fan of Evil Dead II, Night Of The Living Dead — anything that Greg Nicotero did,” he said.

As for coming up with an innovative way of increasing body count the Stranger Things actor admits, “We had a lot of fun,” adding, “It was years of going over what should be the ones to go in the film.” Adds Bryk, “The whole film was just us trying to make each other laugh over Zoom as we were writing. It’s a horror-comedy, or comedy-horror, depending how you spin it.” The movie’s cast includes Fred Hechinger, Abby Quinn, Pardis Saremi, D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Krista Nazaire, Matthew Finlan, Julia Lalonde, Daniel Gravelle, Julia Doyle, Susan Coyne, Rosebud Baker, and Adam Pally.

Currently, no release date has been set for Hell of a Summer.