The Big Picture Finn Wolfhard and Billy Bryk team up for Hell of a Summer, a movie about camp counselors surviving a killer at Camp Pineway.

The duo not only star in the film but also wrote and directed it, showcasing their talent as filmmakers to the world.

Hell of a Summer includes a talented cast like Fred Hechinger and Abby Quinn, promising a thrilling experience for horror fans.

Hell of a Summer will take Finn Wolfhard and Billy Bryk through a scary story where a violent killer will chase two camp counselors. And NEON has finally revealed that the movie will premiere in theaters in the United States in 2025. The project held its world premiere during last year's edition of the Toronto International Film Festival, but a wide release date hadn't been set by the distributor. Appearing on the screen wasn't the only thing Wolfhard and Bryk did for the project. The duo wrote and directed the upcoming story, as they both prepare to show the world their talent as filmmakers.

The horror movie written and directed by Wolfhard and Bryk will also feature a comedic tone. The story will be centered around Camp Pineway. The night before the campers are set to arrive, the killer will attempt to get rid of the staff. Chris (played by Finn Wolfhard) and Bobby (Billy Bryk) will have to do everything in their power to survive before help can arrive at the site.

The cast of Hell of a Summer will also include Fred Hechinger, Abby Quinn and Adam Pally. Before finding himself involved in the upcoming story about a dangerous killer, Hechinger appeared as Cadet Randolph Ballinger in The Pale Blue Eye. The performer is set to appear in Gladiator II later this year. Abby Quinn will step into the shoes of Claire in Hell of a Summer. But before joining the project created by Wolfhard and Bryk, the artist portrayed Adriana in M. Night Shyamalan's Knock at the Cabin.

What's Next for Finn Wolfhard?

After working on his movie, Finn Wolfhard is now preparing to return to his most iconic role. The final season of Stranger Things will feature the final showdown between Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower). The powerful hero will need all the help she can get in order to bring the antagonist down. And Mike, Max (Sadie Sink), Steve (Joe Keery) and the rest of the Hawkins gang will be by her side when the time comes.

Hell of a Summer premieres in theaters in the United States next year.