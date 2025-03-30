1923 made its grand return to television, not only continuing to explore the history of the Dutton family but also strengthening Taylor Sheridan's television empire following the grand conclusion of Yellowstone. It's not the only Western-themed television series that's burning up the streaming charts, as Netflix had a hit with American Primeval earlier this year. Yet there's another Western-themed series out there that doesn't just fit into the same mold as 1923 and American Primeval but also serves as a precursor to the boom of Western-themed shows on television, meaning many fans of the genre don't know it. That show is Hell on Wheels, which just hit Tubi.

Hell on Wheels chronicles the construction of the first-ever transcontinental railroad across the United States; it takes its name from the collection of buildings that formed a temporary town at work sites. Former Confederate soldier Cullen Bohannon (Anson Mount) soon takes on work at the railroad while seeking vengeance for the death of his wife and son. But his quest for retribution runs into more than a few roadblocks, including the fact that he's constantly moving across the United States. Over the course of five seasons, Hell on Wheels delivered a complex and shifting narrative and remains one of AMC's most underrated original series.

Anson Mount Leads a Star-Studded Cast in 'Hell on Wheels'