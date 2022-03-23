Western-crime adventure Hell or High Water will be released in 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and Digital SteelBook format on May 17. The set price point for the collection will be $27.99.

Hell or High Water, originally released at the 2016 Cannes Film Festival, is a movie set in West Texas. It follows the story of two brothers, Toby and Tanner Howard, who rob several Texas Midlands banks in order to pay off their mortgage and avoid foreclosure of their ranch after their mother’s death. Though they don’t know it yet, Two Texas Rangers are now hot on their trail as they travel between Texas and Oklahoma to pull off their scheme and save their home.

This rough and tumble Western-crime adventure makes its audience think as well as entertains the viewer with wonderful acting and the talented writing skills of Taylor Sheridan of Sicario fame. The reception was positive for the film. It grossed $37.9 million worldwide, over double its budget, and is credited with revitalizing the Western genre. It was nominated for several awards, including four Academy Awards. There is currently a television series in the works based on the film.

Image via CBS Films

The movie features the acting talents of Oscar-winner Jeff Bridges (Bad Times at the El Royal, Crazy Heart) as Texas Ranger Marcus Hamilton; Chris Pine (Wonder Woman, Star Trek) as Toby Howard, Ben Foster (Galveston, 3:10 to Yuma) as Tanner Howard, Gil Birmingham (Yellowstone, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt) as Texas Ranger Alberto Parker, Marin Ireland (The Miseducation of Cameron Post, and The Irishman) as Debbie Howard, and more.

Hell or High Water was directed by David Mackenzie, known for Outlaw King and Starred Up. It was produced by Sidney Kimmel, Peter Berg, Carla Hacken, and Julie Yorn. Lionsgate and CBS Films serve as distributors of the film.

Screenwriter, Sheridan, continues to be a prominent figure in Hollywood, having co-created the Yellowstone and Mayor of Kingstown series as well as the prequel to the film, 1883. His most recent project is a Paramount+ series called Lioness that is expected to star Zoe Saldaña and Laysla De Oliveira.

The Hell or High Water collection will contain these special features:

Enemies Forever: The Characters of Hell or High Water

Visualizing the Heart of America

Damaged Heroes: The Performances of Hell or High Water

Red Carpet Premiere

Filmmaker Q&A

Quality for each format is listed as containing the specs below:

4K Format: 2160p Ultra High Definition 16x9 (2.40:1) Presentation

4K Audio: English 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio™, Spanish 5.1 Dolby Audio, English 2.0 Dolby Audio Optimized for Late-Night Listening, English Descriptive Audio

Blu-ray Format: 1080p High Definition 16x9 (2.40:1) Presentation

Blu-ray Audio: English 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio™, Spanish 5.1 Dolby Audio, English 2.0 Dolby Audio Optimized for Late-Night Listening, English Descriptive Audio

Check out the SteelBook art below:

