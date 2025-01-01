Taylor Sheridan will always be known for his work on Yellowstone, the popular Western series starring Kevin Costner that recently concluded with a controversial season finale. But, more than eight years ago, he made another Western with a Star Trek veteran and an Oscar-winner that’s doing exceptionally well on streaming. Chris Pine and Jeff Bridges star in Hell or High Water, the 2018 contemporary Western/police procedural that’s made its way into the Paramount+ top 10, currently at #7 at the time of writing. The film follows a divorced father and an ex-con who plan a series of heists against the bank which is trying to take down their family’s farm. Hell or High Water earned a nearly perfect score of 97% from critics on Rotten Tomatoes and an 88% rating from audiences.

In addition to dropping the final season of Yellowstone, Taylor Sheridan has also released new seasons of four other series, meaning he’s written more than 50 episodes of television to air this year. The first show to premiere in 2024 was Mayor of Kingstown, the Jeremy Renner-led crime thriller that was recently renewed for Season 4. After Mayor of Kingstown came Tulsa King, another gritty crime thriller series starring Sylvester Stallone, who recently took to his personal Instagram to announce that the show will be moving forward with a third season. He then dropped a new season of Lioness, the spy thriller series starring Zoë Saldana and Morgan Freeman, which led straight into Landman, the hit show starring Billy Bob Thornton and Ali Larter. Landman is poised to take the crown from Yellowstone as Sheridan’s most popular show.

What Else Is Streaming on Paramount+?

Dear Santa, the Paramount+ Original Christmas movie starring Jack Black as Satan, the recipient of a letter from a child meaning to write to Santa, is the top movie on Paramount+ this week. Transformers One is following closely behind Dear Santa in the #2 spot, finding success on streaming after also earning a respectable haul at the box office earlier this year. Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is also enjoying a streaming bump thanks to the release of the threequel starring Keanu Reeves as Shadow the Hedgehog, and Smile 2 is also in the Paramount+ top 10.

Hell or High Water stars Jeff Bridges and Chris Pine, and was written by Taylor Sheridan and directed by David Mackenzie. Stay tuned to Collider for more streaming updates and watch Hell or High Water on Paramount+.

