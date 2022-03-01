'Hellbender' is yet another gem from Shudder that proves the best horror can be found in the most unexpected of places.

The newest horror gem on Shudder, Hellbender, was recently released on the platform and has proven once again that low-budget films offer some of the most exciting work of the genre. Not to be confused with the atrocious 2012 film Hellbenders, this vibrant film tells the story of a mother and daughter who spend their time together making metal music in their isolated home in the woods. You know, just normal things you do with your mom when you aren’t allowed to go outside into the broader world beyond.

Said daughter, Izzy (Zelda Adams), is a kind and generally shy person who soon discovers she has a familial connection to witchcraft that will disrupt the peaceful life her mother (Toby Poser) has desperately tried to create for her. The story sounds simple enough. It is, though it is also a unique portrayal of how creativity can be found in the most unlikely places.

Hellbender didn't have large production or marketing budgets. While money, especially in the case of publicizing a film, can help get your movie in front of audiences, it can’t replace creativity and good cinematic construction. That still requires a commitment to craft, and a dedication to somehow finding a way to make it all come together, both of which overflow in Hellbender.

While Hellbender's low budget is noticeable throughout the story, the film doesn’t run away from these monetary constraints. Instead, it thrives in them. The longer it goes on, the more mesmerized you become seeing the trippy and unsettling cinematic vision unfold before you. In fact, it becomes all the more impressive and intriguing as you sit with this narrative and wonder how they pulled it off.

When looking back on all the films that make up the horror genre, Hellbender is certainly not the first to find achievement in creating something special from humble origins. This isn’t just found in films like John Carpenter’s 1978 Halloween, though that is also quite good, but in the movies that came before even that. I’m talking about films like the masterful Black Christmas from 1974. As outlined in a fantastic piece by Jourdain Searles in Thrillist, this low-budget Canadian horror film is widely considered to be the birthplace of the slasher genre.

Black Christmas is a film that also genuinely still holds up. This horror gets under your skin and leaves you with a persistent feeling of dread that lingers long after it all ends. Foundational works like these serve as fascinating origins for many of the key elements in many of the horror films to follow. These movies didn’t need big budgets to create enduring storytelling. They instead thrived relying on the ingenuity and imaginations of those who set out to create against all odds.

Obviously, Hellbender is very different in its construction and emphasis than Black Christmas, though they both share the same creative energy. There are just so many visual aspects in particular that stuck with me. The repeated motif of a key going through the hand of the two familial witches got me every time, serving both as a gritty and oddly beautiful flair to mark the beginning of a descent into darkness. Sometimes this darkness is literal, swallowing up the characters and yet still never losing sight of them. These are juxtaposed with stunningly bright and complex visuals when Izzy begins to have visions about who she is.

Often gruesome, all of these different elements deserve praise not because they were achieved on a low budget. It is the creativity and thought put into such horrifying sequences that make them so memorable. In these moments, you aren’t thinking about whether the film looks low-budget. You might wonder in awe about how they managed to pull it all off, though this is because you are completely won over by all that is achieved. Seeing films that show you something distinct and new are all too rare, though Hellbender serves as a wonderful reminder of what it feels like when you are lucky enough to witness it.

While the film is working on a small scale with few locations and actors, that doesn't dull its impact. The scope of its ambition proves to more than makeup for any other logistical constraints. It is more than just necessity being the mother of invention, though Hellbender is certainly inventive. By making an original story with a shoestring budget, a truly courageous undertaking, you often find something outstanding that didn’t exist before. Horror, like many genres, can often be dictated by what came before and begin to fall into derivative traps. Think of the most recent Texas Chainsaw Massacre and how it brought back Sally Hardesty as a ploy to get you interested in a lackluster new entry. The original film was a low-budget masterpiece and this sequel only showed how more money can’t replace talent.

Hellbender, in its own way, is more in line with what the most iconic horror films of old set out to do. It is scrappy in its budget yet skilled in its construction, carrying on the torch of filmmakers of old. While there are some high points to be found in larger-budget horror films, the real gems are to be found in films that you may have never heard of. They can’t rely on big names or a marketing machine to get them out there. Instead, they must rely on word of mouth and genuine praise for all they managed to do.

In that, Hellbender is but one of many low-budget horror films in recent memory that creates a name for itself. It by no means will be the last, part of a refreshing bright spot in a crowded movie landscape that will always be worth looking forward to. These films are a reminder that audiences should always keep an eye out for the work of those who strive to make something unique, cost be damned, and come out on the other side having done just that.

