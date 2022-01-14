Shudder has released a trailer, images, and official poster for their anticipated horror flick, Hellbender. Created by thriller crafting family, The Adams, the feature will be a terrifying tale of one young girl’s horrific journey into adulthood as she begins to unravel the mystifying secrets surrounding her family. Hellbender is a Shudder original film that will creep onto the AMC offshoot on Thursday, February 24.

Self-taught filmmakers, the Adams have gained momentum and love from fans with their DIY filmmaking attitude. Actress and family matriarch, Toby Poser, has held roles in features including Autumn in New York and The Incredibly True Adventure of Two Girls in Love before leaving the “professional” world of Hollywood to shoot films with her family around their home in Upstate New York.

Joined by her husband, John Adams, and daughters Zelda and Lulu, the family founded Wonder Wheel Productions where they set out to write, direct, produce, score, and edit their films that feature beyond eerie shots paired with haunting storylines. Hellbender marks the family’s sixth movie together and will use songs from the family’s punk band, H6LLB6ND6R, to shape the story.

The trailer shows us a gory, witchy world mixed with the life of a seemingly normal teenager. Full of blood and black goo, the plot looks like, at its core, to be a study of family secrets and a strained relationship between a teenage daughter and her mom. Stills released from the film include smiling glances between the mother and daughter duo, views of a character levitating, occult imagery, and a lot more blood and black goo.

The film’s poster presents an occult symbol that is also seen in the trailer as well as the stills leading us to believe that it will play a big part in the story. We also see several images of the teenage protagonist with a crown on her head making us wonder what this could mean for the secrets surrounding her lineage and who she may truly be.

Check out the poster and watch the trailer below to prepare for the Fantasia International Film Festival winner of Best Actress and Best Score when it comes to Shudder on February 24.

Here’s the film’s synopsis:

In Hellbender, 16-year-old Izzy (Zelda Adams) suffers from a rare illness that has kept her isolated on a mountaintop with her mother (Toby Poser) her whole life. As Izzy begins to question her sickness, she pushes back against her confinement and secretly befriends Amber (Lulu Adams), another girl living on the mountain, but her newfound happiness is derailed after she eats a live worm as part of a juvenile game and finds an insatiable and violent hunger awakened within her. To understand the hunger, Izzy must learn the dark secrets of her family's past and the ancient power in her bloodline.

