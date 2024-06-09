The Big Picture The 2004 slasher Hellbent broke LGBTQ+ stereotypes in horror by authentically portraying gay characters in a slasher setting.

The movie combines classic slasher elements with a deep understanding of LGBTQ+ culture, making it relatable and impactful.

While Hellbent may lack diversity in its cast, its groundbreaking portrayal of queer identities started important conversations in horror.

The horror genre has always been a home for marginalized audiences; viewers who find comfort in the movies that the mainstream media often dismissed as "too different to be good." It's why the medium has become such a fan-favorite for underserved communities — even though it hasn't always shown them the same love back. Whether it be race, sexuality, or gender, horror has a sordid history of perpetuating stereotypes rather than amplifying these underserved voices, with films like 2004's Hellbent, directed by Paul Etheredge, trying to remedy this decades-long issue. The movie made history by premiering as the first truly gay slasher, focusing on a group of gay men trying to survive a masked killer as they get ready for a West Hollywood Halloween party. It follows the typical plotting of a slasher, but injects this traditional setup with its own special flair; it utilizes the creators' deep understanding of LGBTQ+ culture and the importance of community to create a story that audiences of those identities can truly feel seen by (which makes the eventual bloodshed that much more compelling). It's a trailblazing movie whose impact can still be seen in so many features today, and it's perfect for horror fans this Pride month.

'Hellbent' Came After Years of Poor LGBTQ+ Representation in Horror

While Hellbent wasn't the first horror movie to incorporate LGBTQ+ characters, it was one of the few to declare a character's identity without first turning them into a caricature. Any discerning viewer could spot the LGBTQ+ undertones of movies like Nightmare on Elm Street 2 or most of giallo filmmaker Dario Argento's work. Still, these characters' queerness was usually only implied to spare the movie from bigoted audience members' wrath. And when a character's identity is made blatantly clear, like how Sleepaway Camp did with its transgender protagonist, it's usually only done to provide some deeply problematic justification of a killer's bloodthirsty psyche. This has created a terrible, deeply harmful trend in the presentation of LGBTQ+ identities within horror, with decades of films using a character's queerness to either explain away terrifying behavior or to create a stereotypical comic relief that audiences won't be too sad seeing murdered. It's disheartening that a genre that so many LGBTQ+ people have found solace in seemed intent on only portraying them as narrative scapegoats, a problem that Hellbent set out to address.

Hellbent follows a typical horror slasher setup, though it injects its story with a cultural understanding many LGBTQ+ fans will resonate with. It focuses on Eddie (Dylan Fergus), a police technician preparing for a Halloween Carnival in West Hollywood, California (a part of the city that many viewers will recognize as the LGBTQ+ hub of LA). It follows his initial path to recruiting distracted friends into preparing for the big event in a sequence many will find relatable; not only in how it casually displays LGBTQ+ people but also in how the men's genuine dialogue subtly touches on so many aspects of life those in the community will understand.

From the nuances of gender expression to the toxic body standards placed on gay men, to why Halloween is such an important day for the queer community, it's a heartwarming presentation of LGBTQ+ folk who are lucky enough to live authentically. While discussions of topics like these may be commonplace for movies today, it was almost unheard of in 2004 for horror movies to touch on them without either mocking their existence or painting living as a marginalized identity as a terrible thing to struggle through. It was a refreshingly honest feature of what life for your average LGBTQ+ person actually looks like — a complexity that makes it so much more terrifying when bodies begin to drop.

Like Michael Myers, 'Hellbent's Killer Doesn't Have an Obvious Motive

Inclusion doesn't mean immortality, as Hellbent makes clear by pairing its refreshing depictions of LGBTQ+ life with terrifying scenes of a musclebound, devil-mask-wearing killer hunting gay men throughout West Hollywood with a sickle. Along with revolutionizing the genre, the movie provides some inventively terrifying scares; from a shockingly gut-wrenching decapitation to some cringe-inducing imagery as the killer "plays" with a victim's glass eye, the film seems intent on thoroughly disturbing its viewers. It builds up the terrifying mystery that all the greatest slashers have and even gives one of the genre's best "Final Boys" with Eddie, whose love for his friends is constantly derailed by the overwhelming affection he feels for the resident "bad boy," Jake (Bryan Kirkwood).

The movie provides all the best elements of a slasher while incorporating aspects of gay life into its scares. It grounds itself in a terrifying story that unnerves the people at its center (and those watching) with one question: why? The killer seems to delight in turning these men's wants against them and picking them for death seemingly at random — one darkly comedic scene has our main group believing him to be a cruiser. Their laughter at the strange figure quickly gives way to panic when they notice his looming presence, and he begins to turn everything they enjoy against them. One moment sees the masked man gutting a character in front of a crowd of partygoers too transfixed by the bright lights to see his innards fall to the floor.

Like Michael Myers and the titular trio of killers in The Strangers, Hellbent's killer doesn't seem to have a clear motive. The characters are unknowingly stalked by a bloodthirsty killer who seems to enjoy nothing more than butchering people with no motivation (aside from supposed homophobia) other than a love for torture. It makes the crescendo into the film's climax that much more unsettling, as it skillfully incorporates a killer whose only drive is a love of killing into a story about gay men just trying to enjoy their night. The movie excels in presenting this creepy plot alongside its queer representation, becoming a trailblazing picture that started many conversations which are thankfully continuing today.

Modern fans of horror may see Hellbent's representation as minimal, and they wouldn't be wrong. While inclusive of the gay identity, the movie's cast is made up of predominantly White, cisgender male actors, failing to recognize non-cisgender individuals or the unique experience of LGBTQ+ people of color. In a modern world of horror with films like They/Them and Scream VI, and with stars like Jasmin Savoy Brown spearheading campaigns for inclusion in the genre, it can be easy to look back at Hellbent and be disappointed in how narrow its portrayal of the LGBTQ+ community is. But, like with all LGBTQ+ classics, it did something necessary: it started a conversation. Whether it be Eddie's friend Tobey (Matt Phillips) exploring his gender expression as a muscular Drag Queen or Eddie reconciling his identity as a gay man with the hypermasculine image of his late father, in 2004, these were essential talking points that horror had never discussed so openly. It's astounding that, over the decades, the genre has introduced characters and plots that reflect the more complex understanding of LGBTQ+ identity audiences today have. But that doesn't mean we shouldn't appreciate films like this that, in their own groundbreaking way, made all of these conversations possible.

'Hellbent' Is the Perfect Slasher to Watch This Pride Month

Horror has always been a genre for the misfits of cinema, with countless creators before Hellbent working hard to bring underrepresented identities to the forefront of their work. Dating back to the early days of the medium, there are many scary projects that featured characters implied not to be cisgender and straight in an effort to finally grant LGBTQ+ audiences the representation they deserved. However, a society intent on censoring true diversity didn't allow this representation the spotlight it needed. Even when some filmmakers made their films' LGBTQ+ themes blatantly clear, these portrayals were either viciously attacked by viewers or suffered from a lack of social knowledge, leading to some of the worst representations of marginalized folks cinema has ever seen. That is why Hellbent is such a vital addition to the genre; with this movie, viewers finally saw a slasher that was unafraid to proudly display its character's identities in a way that both granted them respect and began an ongoing conversation about how these communities should be represented in horror. Pair this social significance with an intriguing plot and terrifyingly bloody moments, and it creates one of the most impactful films this genre has ever seen — and a great way for horror fans to kick off Pride month.

