Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice has been optimized in a new next-gen update for Xbox Series X/S with renewed graphics and other features. For those who own a digital or physical copy of the game, the upgrade is no additional cost. The game can also be found on Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Cloud Gaming.

The optimized graphics can be accessed through “enriched visuals mode” with DirectX ray-tracing on. Description details from the game’s newest trailer also mention that players will be able to choose the resolution mode that fits their needs. Other features include a texture resolution bump, chapter selection, increased particle quality, increased draw distance, higher lives of detail.

Image via Ninja Theory

RELATED: A Look Back at the 'Left 4 Dead' Games and the Story of Turtle Rock Studios

While no specific details were given regarding what other new optimizations and features the update has to offer, Xbox has hinted at what players can expect from an “Optimized for Series X” game, such as faster frame rates up to 120 FPS, super-fast loading times, and lastly, ray-tracing. With a focus on advanced hardware to deliver the best gaming experiences to their fans, Xbox has stepped up its game and dedication to “refreshing” old-gen console titles. An update for the PC version is also in development, but no other updates are planned for any other platforms at the moment.

Ninja Theory is currently working on Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II, which will launch on Xbox Series X/S. This highly anticipated sequel was announced in 2019 but has since been kept under wraps besides a trailer giving a behind-the-scenes peek at the development of the game. Ninja Theory has also stated that the recent optimization of Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice has not impacted the development of its sequel.

The Xbox upgrade for Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice is available now.

KEEP READING: 'Metal Gear Solid 2': 20 Years Later, Still a Controversial Masterpiece

Share Share Tweet Email

New 'Dune' Poster Gives Us a Look at the Citizens of Arrakis Oscar Isaac's beard is looking as glorious as ever.

Read Next