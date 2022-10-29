Horror sequels are often dismissed as poorly constructed cash grabs, and some of the sequels Clive Barker's legendary directorial debut Hellraiser certainly don’t help that dismal reputation. Too many of these follow-ups are cheaply made wastes of time that forget any of the creative bloodshed or eroticism that defined that inaugural installment. Something like Hellraiser: Revelations didn’t just strike a nadir for the Hellraiser series, but for 2010s horror in general. Considering the spotty track record of these features, it can be surprising to realize that not only is Hellbound: Hellraiser II a good movie, it’s entertaining enough to provide a blueprint that more horror sequels should follow.

Many mainstream sequels share the same problems as horror sequels, as it’s not like the recurring faults across these movies are exclusive to follow-ups in this genre. However, the cheapness of many horror films and their popularity in the direct-to-video market means that there are an abnormally large number of horror sequels. By proxy, there are also a substantial amount of horror films with classic horror-sequel shortcomings.

RELATED: ‘Hellraiser’ Review: A Terrifying New Pinhead, But That’s About It

Image via New World Pictures

Chief among these problems is how so many horror sequels feel the need to convolute the mythology of their predecessor to ratchet up the tension. Halloween II from 1981 is infamous for this by introducing the twist of Michael Myers being the sister of Laurie Strode. It’s a dumb maneuver that just feels like a hollow development straight out of a soap opera and robs Myers of the mystery that makes him so scary. The Saw sequels, meanwhile, got lost down a rabbit hole of labyrinthine mythology and non-linear storytelling. Especially infamous is how the various Friday the 13th sequels ended up injecting so many supernatural elements into Jason Voorhees to explain his unkillable nature that the franchise quickly became a parody of itself.

If they’re not twisting themselves into knots to create convoluted lore, horror sequels also have an issue of just being a hollow rerun of earlier and better movies. This was another problem that plagued the overly familiar Halloween II, while Scream 3 kept on referencing the original Scream and its backdrops so much that, despite being set all the way out in Hollywood, it never had a chance to stand on its own terms. God only knows that the streak of horror remakes in the 2000s was incredibly guilty of this, with titles like the 2006 update on The Omen being nearly shot-for-shot remakes of their predecessors. Why even go out to the theater to see the new movie at that point?

These aren’t the only noticeable recurring flaws in horror sequels, but they are especially prominent ones that speak to the kind of creative deficiency that so many of these follow-ups are working with. Great horror tends to come from either restraint (like in Steven Spielberg’s Jaws) or wildly unpredictable maximalism (like in Nobuhiko Obayashi’s Hausu). It’s hard to properly execute either of these elements when you’re interested in just providing an encore of what people experienced before. Horror sequels are often running uphill just by existing … but that doesn’t mean there aren’t good examples of this subgenre. Just ask Hellbound: Hellraiser II.

Image via New World Pictures

What does Hellbound: Hellraiser II do right?

Hellbound begins off on the right foot by starting with Kirsty Cotton (Ashley Laurence) in a psychiatric hospital just after the events of the original Hellraiser. Many horror sequels eschew the everyday protagonists of their predecessors in favor of focusing solely on the famous (and marketable) slasher villain. Hellbound's script, penned by Peter Atkins and based on a story by Barker, wisely goes in the opposite direction by keeping Kirsty at the forefront of the action. This is still her story, and unlike Laurie Strode in Halloween II, she'll be an active player in the horrifying action to come rather than a passive observer on a gurney.

As the supernatural carnage begins, Hellbound continues to make some wise choices by delivering weird imagery that wasn’t previously seen in the first Hellraiser. For instance, we saw dead bodies emerge from the floor not fully formed in that earlier feature, but we sure didn’t see skinless bodies craw after people on a gooey floor in the original Hellraiser. Meanwhile, the juxtaposition of a skinless Julia Cotton (Clare Higgins) with the ritzy upscale house that Dr. Phillip Channard (Kenneth Cranham) has revived her in provides some fresh forms of dark humor for this franchise to explore. The same can be said for shots of Channard and Cotton sharing smooches, with the absence of a score accentuating the icky squelching noises as they make contact. It’s something that’ll make you giggle and gag in equal measure.

These elements involving Julia are smartly building upon aspects established in the first Hellraiser -- namely what previously dead human beings look like once they return to the land of the living -- to create something excitingly new. This trend continues once Kirsty, Julia, Channard, and new character Tiffany (Imogen Boorman) all head to the land inhabited by dreadful Cenobites like Pinhead (Doug Bradley). The first Hellraiser focused on the Cenobites and their warped vision of "pleasure" intruding on the real world. We get some of that here for sure, but the primary focus of Hellbound is the reversal of that, normal humans navigating an unimaginable land of chaos and pain. The mythos of the original title is fully intact, but now it’s getting organically expanded upon.

It’s also fun to see pay-offs to certain elements from the original Hellraiser, namely Julia responding to Frank betraying and killing her. This beat already worked fine on its own in Hellraiser, but Hellbound has some gleeful fun providing further closure to this narrative detail by showing Frank’s arrogance enduring even in death and Julia’s murderous streak being equally persistent. This, as well as the decision to begin Hellbound just moments after the first Hellraiser ended, makes this sequel feel like an organic extension of what came before it. You could play both films continuously and they would feel like they’re part of one whole motion picture, a feat left unfulfilled by countless other horror sequels.

Hellbound: Hellraiser II isn’t devoid of classic horror sequel flaws

No movie is perfect, and a film as jaggedly assembled as Hellbound: Hellraiser II is no exception. Some of its flaws are, unfortunately, the kind of shortcomings that often plague horror sequels. Most notably, the movie opens with a prologue that establishes the origin of Pinhead as a normal human who was transformed into a Cenobite. This storytelling element isn’t just confined to this opening scene, as the history of Pinhead and other Cenobites becomes a focal point in the third act. Even Hellbound can’t avoid the typical horror sequel impulse of delving deeper into a mysterious villain who really didn’t need a backstory or origin story. It’s the nature of these films, which want to shine an even larger spotlight on the grisly characters loved in the first movie.

Speaking of character-based issues, there’s also the problem of Kirsty. It’s great to see her again here, but Kirsty’s persistent desire to see her dad again isn’t quite strong enough to lend her constant dramatic motivation throughout the whole story, especially in the third act. Like many other horror movie protagonists, Kirsty is a character who functioned just fine within a standalone narrative but struggles to function as somebody who can headline multiple follow-ups. Kirsty is far from a bad character in Hellbound, but her being less compelling than the Cenobites, visuals, or even Tiffany within this sequel’s script speaks to how hard it is for horror movies to turn one-off protagonists into multi-movie leads.

Within these and other shortcomings, Hellbound shows that it really is hellish for screenwriters to stretch a story that was intended for just 80 minutes of gooey horror into an expansive saga. However, Hellbound also demonstrates a vibrantly twisted imagination and a willingness to toy around with pre-established characters and narrative beats that so many other horror sequels lack. Expanding on the body horror mayhem of the original Hellraiser to deliver over-the-top beheadings and perverse depictions of sensuality is more than enough to paper over Hellbound’s narrative hiccups. If more horror sequels were this confidently strange and unabashedly gross, it’s doubtful anyone would ever complain about them.