Episode 5 in the first season of Netflix's Hellbound is immaculate. From the start, this hit Korean drama perfectly sets up a plot line that expertly blends multiple genres while sticking to a supernatural thriller foundation. Although we are currently in its second season, the aforementioned episode dictated what would be the overall tone for this series in an epic fashion. It's here that we see a distraught Bae Young-Jae (Park Jeong-min) and the determined Min Hye-jin (Kim Hyun-joo) deliver memorable scenes that will one day be considered classics. With this article, we will take a deep dive into the mysterious world of Hellbound and the climactic moment that creates the shattered society we see on display in Season 2.

Hellbound explores a society divided about how to cope following the mysterious appearance of omnipotent otherworldly beings. Foreboding “Angels” arrive to predict human death dates while “Demons” carry out the brutal killing of the target. These occurrences happen without warning, leaving humanity at a loss in trying to combat this new threat. Before long, footage of these events is released to the public, inevitably leading to the rise of three groups that vie for dominance. Capturing how these occurrences divide society is what this show does to perfection, leading its first season to become one of the most streamed shows on the platform in 2021. All of this can be traced back to Episode 5, which set the tone for the remainder of the series with its stylish action sequences and powerful emotional depth.

What Three Groups Are Vying for Dominance in ‘Hellbound’?

“The Arrowhead” is an extremist cult that violently enforces the manipulative doctrine imposed by the organized religious group “A New Truth”. They can be described as a lawless group led by unpredictable livestreamer Pinwheel (Cho Dong-in) whose podcasts uploads gain traction online and bring in new followers. Throughout the series, we see how The Arrowheads' influence expands, garnering a mass of devoted members who are out to rid the world of “sinners” and enforce righteousness through violence. In Episode 5, we witness how their attempt to silence Min Hye-jin solidifies her founding of the “Sodo” organization and instills the rivalry that continues into Season 2.

Min Hye-jin was working as an attorney when the New Truth live-streamed a demonstration of her client and alleged sinner, Park Jeong-ja (Kim Shin-rok). This demonstration was a public viewing of the moment when Demons carried out the visceral execution of Jeong-ja. Widespread outrage quickly leads the public to herald the New Truth as a divine organization worth following. Hye-Jin is violently targeted and nearly killed by the Arrowhead after her initial attempt to save Jeong-ja and expose the nefarious origins of A New Truth. It was this deadly alliance between the Arrowhead and A New Truth that enhanced Season 1’s plot and set it apart from other thrillers in the genre.

Like a phoenix from the ashes, the Sodo organization rises to provide salvation for those pursued by the problematic Demons, The Arrowhead, and A New Truth. When the newborn baby of producer Bae Young-Jae receives a decree of death from an Angel, he is forced to turn to Hye-jin and Sodo for protection. This challenge presented in Episode 5 shapes the identity of Sodo’s belief in a duty to protect souls seemingly doomed with no hope. Here is when audiences are given front seats to the action-packed battle that divides society and establishes the basis for Season 2.

How Episode 5 of ‘Hellbound’ Sets the Tone for the Series?

Bae Young-Jae had few places to go after his child received the decree. His wife is heartbroken and feels that there is nothing the couple can do, but he feels there must be a way to keep his family intact. Min Hye-jin and Sodo are the only known group to successfully thwart the fear-inducing demonstrations manipulated by A New Truth. In one of the more emotionally charged scenes in the series, Bae Young-Jae decides to allow Sodo to livestream the death of his child to show the public that A New Truth’s imposed doctrine is false. This viral sacrifice eventually causes a split between the perceived morality of A New Truth and The Arrowhead, setting the stage for the faction warfare we see in Season 2.

At the beginning of Episode 5, the loyal member of A New Truth, Deacon Yoo Ji (Ryu Kyung-soo), discovers that Sodo is providing asylum for people who are ostracized and labeled as sinners. Recognizing that this could result in the gradual opposition of A New Truth, Yoo Ji demands that recently appointed Chairman Kim Jeong-chil (Lee Dong-hee) incite the Arrowhead to take action against Sodo before it’s too late. However, their assault doesn’t go as planned after Hye-jin turns into a one-man army, delivering one of the most intense action sequences in the series to date.

The Arrowhead storm the abandoned office building housing Sodo with what seems like a hundred pipe-wielding assailants all ready to violently murder the members of the counter organization. When they arrive, it’s only Hye-jin who remains, having just wrapped up a private meeting with her team. Through tightly shot fistfights, impeccable choreography, and an epic chase scene, we bear witness to Hye-jin’s determined effort to escape the vile clutches of the bandits.

Episode 5 sets the tone for the series for several poignant reasons. First and foremost, Bae Young-Jae’s courageous decision to livestream his child’s execution is what changes the belief system of the Arrowhead. When his child survives, the Arrowhead no longer blindly follows A New Truth, whose doctrine at one point parallels the law. Secondly, it furthers Hye-jin’s faith that Sodo is society's best chance at dealing with the turbulent presence of the Angels and Demons. Other supernatural thrillers lack this level of storytelling and foresight, but Hellbound wisely uses this advantage to cement it as one of the best in the genre.

Why Netflix’s ‘Hellbound’ is One of the Best Supernatural Series to Stream in 2024

Netflix’s Hellbound is a truly unique series that is one of the best supernatural thrillers available to stream in 2024. How it tackles complex issues such as social media, religion, and politics is second to none. Audiences were blown away by this straightforward drama, with it becoming the world’s most-watched series 24 hours after its release. This is notably due to its creator Yeon Sang-ho, who also directed the critically acclaimed Korean zombie movie Train to Busan.

Hellbound differentiates itself from competitors with its compelling narrative, fast-paced action, and depiction of what drives humanity’s ethics. Actors Kim Hyun-joo and Park Jeong-min set the series on a legendary path with their performances in Episode 5. Viewers have already praised Season 2 for its continuation of the great elements displayed in Season 1. Without Episode 5, none of the entertaining moments could have been put in motion, only further proving why it secures the spot as the best episode in the series thus far. Episode 5 of Hellbound changed the show forever.

Hellbound People hear predictions on when they will die. When that time comes, a death angel appears in front of them and kills them. Release Date November 19, 2021 Cast Yoo Ah-in , Kim Hyun-joo , Park Jeong-min , Won Jin-ah , Yang Ik-Joon , Kim Do-yoon , Kim Shin-rock , Ryu Kyung-soo Seasons 1

